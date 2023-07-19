West Indies is all set to square off against India in the final game of the two-match Test series at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Rohit Sharma & Co. proved to be a far more superior side in the first encounter as they dictated terms with both bat and ball and hammered the hosts by an innings and 141 runs. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test vs West Indies: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Port of Spain

West Indies who failed to get their act together in the first Test, would need to put up a better showing in the upcoming clash to challenge the well-oiled Indian side. West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite will look to lead his side from the front and inspire them to victory.

India on the other hand, would enter the contest high in spirits, having trumped the West Indies in a clinical fashion. However, they would be wary of the fact that the hosts could come hard at them with series on the line. Thus, The Men in Blue would bid to put up another complete performance against the Caribbean side.

Expected Weather in Port of Spain During 2nd Test

According to accuweather.com, Day and Day 4 of the second Test are likely to be hit by rain. Thus, the chances of a rain-curtailed game are on the cards. However, the rest of the days are expected to be clear and thus, rain shall not hold much bearing on the result of the game. The average temperate in Port of Spain shall hover around 32 to 34 degree Celsius on match days. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Members of Team India Meet Legendary Brian Lara in Trinidad Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 (Watch Video)

Queen’s Park Oval Pitch Report

Queen’s Park Oval is known to have a bit of juice in the wicket and pacers are likely to enjoy bowling at the surface with the new ball. Thus, pacers are expected to have more say in the contest as compared to the previous game. Spinners would again be a handful as the game progresses to the later days. The average first innings score has been 302.

