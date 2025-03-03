NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 3: MMTC-PAMP, India's only London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Good Delivery gold and silver refiner, today unveiled a new film series campaign titled 'A Legacy of Gifting Tradition' to redefine the gifting culture at Indian weddings. A brand renowned for purity and craftsmanship of its gold and silver products, MMTC-PAMP launched the unique and heartfelt four-part wedding film series that transcends conventional gifting.

The innovative campaign comprises a series of wedding stories from different regions of India, highlighting traditional customs and cultural nuances while showcasing MMTC-PAMP's curated range of gifting products. The films presents unforgettable moments of gifting, where precious assets are passed on from one generation to the next, creating legacies and memorable experiences for both the giver and the receiver.

The aim of these films is to transform the gifting culture around weddings. Instead of the common practice of cash gifts, MMTC-PAMP offers purest 24k 99.99%+ gold and silver products that hold long-term value, beauty, and sentiment, positioning them as ideal choices for those seeking to gift something truly unique and valuable. Through this campaign, MMTC-PAMP will highlight the importance of legacy gifting - where every gift is more than just a material offering; it becomes an asset to cherish and pass down for generations.

Mr Kashish Vasishta, Deputy General Manager - Marketing & Ecommerce at MMTC-PAMP said, "In today's modern world, where gifting options are aplenty, cash gifts and generic presents are common. MMTC-PAMP aims to change that narrative by offering products that stand out as meaningful, valuable, and long-lasting. Our gold and silver bars, coins, and other precious products are meticulously crafted to be cherished and passed down through generations."

For each region, the film series feature four different gold and silver product offerings from the house of MMTC-PAMP. Ram Lalla Gold & Silver Bars, which represent a meaningful and cherished way to carry forward the divine blessings of Lord Ram. The Lakshmi Shankh, a highly revered and symbolic item that can be passed down as a legacy piece within the family. Lotus Gold Bar, a fine representation of elegance and significance, perfect for gifting to mark a monumental moment in life and the Lakshmi Ganesh Coin, which is both auspicious and valuable, offering the bride an everlasting reminder of her friends' love and the blessings she carries into her married life.

Links to the Wedding Film

Hindi: www.youtube.com/watch?v=sy9JaRCf5Z8

Bengali: www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9VNtkU1sKg

Tamil: www.youtube.com/watch?v=dJtBBSCss58

Marathi: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipfNGe2kRTg

A joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion refinery, PAMP SA, and MMTC Ltd., a Miniratna and Government of India Undertaking. MMTC-PAMP is the only LBMA-accredited gold & silver good delivery refiner in India and is accepted across global commodity exchanges and central banks. The company seamlessly marries Swiss excellence with Indian insights. MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. is internationally recognized as an industry leader in bringing global standards of excellence to the Indian precious metals industry.

MMTC-PAMP has received several awards since its inception from local and global industry bodies for Refining, Brand and Sustainability. Notably, MMTC-PAMP is India's First Precious Metals Company to have Science-based Emissions Reduction Targets Approved by SBTI. Recognized by the Asia and India Book of Records, MMTC-PAMP is acclaimed as the country's only brand providing the purest gold and silver coins and bars with 999.9+ purity levels and positive weight tolerance to consumers. Adding to its laurels, MMTC-PAMP was honoured as India's Most Trusted Brand of the Nation at The Brand Story- Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave & Awards, 2024.

