Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Modenik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd has announced its leadership team following the close of the merger.

Modenik is the entity formed post the merger of two Advent International portfolio companies in the essential clothing category - Dixcy Textiles Pvt. Ltd (Dixcy Scott brand) and Gokaldas Intimatewear Pvt. Ltd (parent company of brand Enamor).

Also Read | USA vs Ireland, 1st T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online on FanCode: Get Free Telecast Details of USA vs IRE Match & Cricket Score Updates on TV.

Modenik has designated senior leaders in Operations, Finance, Human Resources, Sales, Supply Chain, Marketing and Strategy. Shekhar Tiwari takes on the role of Chief Category & Operations Officer (CCOO), Manish Daga is Chief Finance Officer (CFO), Sanchayan Paul is Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), Veenesh Priyadarshi is Chief Sales and Customer Development Officer (CSDO), Nikhil Narkhede heads Supply Chain, Sandra Daniels heads Marketing for Women's category and Ketan Chunchanur heads Strategy & Transformation.

This leadership team brings decades of experience and expertise to the company and will play a vital role in building a stronger brand, forging deeper and wider partnerships, attracting and retaining top talent to meet the company's ambition for growth and expansion.

Also Read | Mikel Arteta Praises Young Charlie Patino After 'Dream Debut' for Arsenal in Carabao Cup 2021-22 Victory Against Sunderland.

Sunil Sethi, who was the Executive Chairman of both the companies, continues in the same position at Modenik. Sunil Sethi chairs the board of directors and is actively involved in leading the long-term business strategy to drive the next phase of growth for Modenik across markets. With 33 years of experience, he is a seasoned leader who has worked across Asia Pacific in various leadership roles with some of the best known Indian & Multinational companies like Wipro, Colgate-Palmolive, Diageo and Mondelez. He has successfully led start-ups and grown established businesses.

Shekhar Tiwari, an MBA from Mumbai University, previously the CEO of Enamor, has taken on the role of Chief Category & Operations Officer at Modenik. He is leading E-Commerce, Marketing and end to end Supply Chain. With over 25 years of brand building and business development experience in the apparel industry, He has successfully launched, nurtured and grown brands and businesses in highly competitive environments.

Manish Daga, who is the CFO comes with over 25 years of experience in the finance domain. Prior to joining Dixcy Textiles in 2018, he was Chief Financial Officer for Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting India, where in addition to his Finance responsibilities he was also responsible for the IT function. He has worked extensively in the B2C and B2B space driving financial planning, business finance, tax and treasury functions at various leadership levels. He is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has also earned his Graduation in Commerce and holds CMA and CFA degrees.

Having worked with both established organizations as well as startups, Sanchayan Paul heads HR at Modenik, where he is responsible for building a talent bank that is in sync with the organization's goals. In addition to the entrepreneurial experience of having co-founded startup KaryaMitr.com, an HR-tech platform, he has held HR leadership positions at Vodafone, Reuters, PwC & Reliance Industries, and has a track-record of steering businesses through stages of start- up, growth, integration & turnaround. He is an MBA from XLRI - Jamshedpur, and holds a Bachelor's Degree from Hindu College, University of Delhi.

The most recent addition to the team, Veenesh Priyadarshi, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, joins Modenik as the Chief Sales and Customer Development Officer. He will be responsible for developing and implementing scalable processes to increase sales and enhance penetration and visibility for the brand across the country. Prior to joining Modenik, he was Country General Manager at Upfield (a KKR Private Equity portfolio company), the largest plant-based consumer product company in the world & owner of brands like Flora, Rama and Blue Band. He has been at senior leadership positions with renowned brands including Bauli group, Kellogg's India and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages.

In March, this year, Nikhil Narkhede joined Modenik from Cloudtail India to head the Supply Chain. An MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, he brings more than 12 years of Supply Chain, Manufacturing and Finance experience from Marico.

Sandra Daniels, an Enamor veteran, continues to head the Marketing function for Women's Category and has played a key role in establishing Enamor as a "SUPERBRAND" in the country. She comes with almost three decades of experience in the Marketing domain both as an entrepreneur and with brands like Milton, DKT India and @home - The Mega Home Store. She holds a Masters degree from Mumbai University.

Ketan Chunchanur, an MBA from Asian Institute of Management, Philippines, leads the Strategy and Transformation office at Modenik. He comes with deep expertise in developing strategies for customer segment and new product development across FMCG and retail domains. He has held leadership positions at large corporations such as Walmart, Metro Cash & Carry and Infosys, in addition to consulting experience with business advisory firm EY.

"We are very excited to start our journey at Modenik with a strong management team. These are all experienced leaders with a proven track record and a combination of diverse skill sets. They are passionate about our vision to be "the most preferred company for comfortable and fashionable essential clothing". Our efforts towards building a formidable talent pipeline will continue. Each one of us is committed to creating a legacy which we all will be proud of," said Sunil Sethi.

Modenik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd is the post-merger entity of Advent International's (a global private equity firm) portfolio companies Dixcy Textiles Pvt. Ltd and Gokaldas Intimatewear Pvt. Ltd; the parent company of brand Enamor. The company is headquartered out of Bengaluru. Modenik has a strong portfolio of 5 - brands, including Dixcy Scott Originals, Dixcy Scott Maximus, Josh by Dixcy Scott, Slimz and Enamor.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)