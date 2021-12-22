The United States of America and Ireland will kick off a historic series as the two teams face off against each other in the first of the two T20 matches. The USA vs Ireland T20 clash will be played at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Florida on December 22, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Meanwhile, fans searching for USA vs Ireland, 1st T20I live streaming details can scroll down below. USA vs Ireland Series 2021: USA Set for Historic Cricket Series Against ICC Full Member Ireland.

This is the first bilateral series the USA will host against a Full Member cricketing nation on home soil. However, the history of this fixture has been fairly one-sided as Ireland have never lost to the United States, beating them on four consecutive occasions at T20 World Cup Qualifier tournaments from 2010 to 2015. But USA will hope to make home advantage count and emerge on the winning side. Playing Well Against Ireland Will Send out Big Message, Says USA Captain Monank Patel.

When is USA vs Ireland, 1st T20I 2021? Know Date, Time and Venue

The first T20I between USA and Ireland will be played at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Florida on December 23, 2021 (Thursday). The match has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch USA vs Ireland, 1st T20I 2021 Live Telecast on TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of Ireland tour of USA in India, hence fans will not be able to catch the live action of USA vs Ireland, 1st T20I 2021 on their TV sets. Meanwhile, Willow TV will broadcast the series in USA and other countries in North America.

How To Watch USA vs Ireland, 1st T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode will live stream the Ireland tour of USA in India and fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to catch the live action of USA vs Ireland, 1st T20I on online platforms.

