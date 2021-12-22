Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino was over the moon and expectedly so, after a terrific first-team debut for Arsenal where he ended up scoring in a 5-1 rout of Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was extremely pleased with the youngster's performance and praised him for a 'dream debut'. Speaking after the match, he said, "A beautiful moment. It was a dream. As a debut to come here, to score in front of our fans, a really special moment. He is a kid that is coming through our system, a lovely kid." Arsenal 5-1 Sunderland, EFL Cup 2021-22: Eddie Nketiah Nets Hat-Trick As Gunners Advance (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Arsenal ran roughshod over their League One opponents at the Emirates as a hattrick from striker Eddie Nketiah and goals from Patino and record signing Nicholas Pepe ensured safe passage for the Gunners into the semifinals. It was a mark of Arsenal's good form as the North London side have been playing some good football in the recent past which saw them rise to the fourth spot on the Premier League 2021-22 points table.

Despite Patino's strong start to his Arsenal career, Arteta is wary of the fact that there should not be any expectations on the youngster, insisting that he has to go through a lot of competition and also that the club would 'cook him slowly'.

"(The fans) know what he can become and now we have to cook him slowly. Today was a good start. That is what we have to avoid. He still has a lot of competition in front of him. He is really young. And he needs to go step by step. Today he was lucky, he got the opportunity and he took it really well, Arteta added.

Hattrick man Nketiah however has an unresolved contract situation at the club and has reportedly pushed for an exit, in order to find more playing time elsewhere. After his performance in the game, he said, "'I'm desperate to play. Every player wants to play. All I can do is keep working hard day by day, and hopefully, it will sort itself out. Hopefully, I get the opportunities. I think I'm just eager to play football, that's my main ambition. I'm here, I'm under contract. As long as I play for Arsenal, I'm going to give my all."

Arteta said that the club was eager to have the 22-year striker pen a new deal as he said, "We are trying. It's not about anything else but minutes. He has an incredible work rate, he has pace and has the smell for goals. He has the capacity to finish in the box on any surface and I really like his character. He wants to be the best and works all the time to do that."

Arsenal next face Norwich City in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

