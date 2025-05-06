SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 6: Modern International School, Dwarka, known for its commitment to holistic education and excellence, proudly hosted the annual Smt. Sushma Nigam Scholars' Award ceremony on May 3, 2025. The event, held at the school's campus, was a grand celebration of student achievements in academics, sports, cultural arts, and various co-curricular fields.

Also Read | Apple Leads in Premium Segment As Affordable 5G Phones Cross Over 100% Growth in India: CMR Report.

Named in honour of the school's revered chairperson, Smt. Sushma Nigam, the award serves as a tribute to a woman whose vision and perseverance laid the foundation of the institution. Her journey--from a modest beginning to establishing one of the leading educational institutions in the region--is an inspiration for all. The award not only honours academic brilliance but also recognizes the determination, discipline, and character that she valued deeply.

The grand event was graced by several distinguished guests including Ms. Kamaljeet Sehrawat (Member of Parliament, West Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party), Mr. Sandeep Sehrawat (Member of Legislative Assembly, Matiala Vidhan Sabha), Mr. Mahabal Mishra (Ex-Member of Parliament, West Delhi), Mr. Vinay Mishra (Ex-Member of Legislative Assembly), Mr. Adarsh Shastri (Ex-Member of Legislative Assembly), and Mr. Ganesh Prasad (Deputy Directorate of Education, South-West B-1). Their presence and encouraging words added grace to the occasion and left a lasting impression on students, faculty, and parents.

Also Read | Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Punyatithi 2025 Messages: Send WhatsApp Images, Quotes, Sayings and HD Wallpapers on the Death Anniversary of the First Maharaja of Kolhapur.

The ceremony opened with a heartfelt welcome, followed by cultural performances by students, setting the tone for a celebratory and meaningful afternoon. The award distribution began shortly after, recognizing students not just for academic scores but for excellence in sports, visual and performing arts, leadership, innovation, and other creative fields.

Chairman Dr. B.N. Nigam, in his address, remarked, "This award ceremony is not merely about honouring the brightest minds--it's about upholding the values of sincerity, resilience, and compassion. Smt. Sushma Nigam's legacy reminds us that true education is a combination of knowledge and character. As an institution, our responsibility is to nurture both."

Principal Ms. Sima J. Singh expressed her immense pride in the students, saying, "The Smt. Sushma Nigam Scholars' Award is more than a medal--it is a celebration of the unwavering dedication, self-discipline, and unique talents of our students. Every winner here has displayed qualities that go far beyond textbooks. They have shown leadership, innovation, compassion, and teamwork--the very skills that define future success."

The event also provided an opportunity for the school community to come together and celebrate the achievements of its students in a spirit of unity and pride. Parents applauded the inclusive nature of the awards, appreciating the recognition given to varied forms of student excellence.

This inclusive and forward-thinking approach has been a cornerstone of Modern International School's educational philosophy, which emphasizes holistic development. Through this award ceremony, the school reaffirmed its mission to raise students who are not only academically competent but also emotionally intelligent, socially aware, and creatively empowered.

As the event progressed, a moment of reflection was shared by Vice Chairman Dr. Gaurav Nigam, who offered a message to inspire the students:"Believe in yourself and take small steps every day. Growth doesn't always come from winning--it often comes from trying. The courage to keep moving forward makes all the difference."

This philosophy echoed in the atmosphere, where students beamed with pride as they received their awards--each one a symbol of their hard work, passion, and commitment.

Adding a progressive note to the event, Director Dr. Priya Mathur emphasized the broader vision of success by stating:"Success is not confined to academic achievement. Students can excel and build fulfilling futures in any field--be it sports, design, public speaking, entrepreneurship, or the arts. Our role as educators is to help children discover where their passion lies and to give them the confidence to pursue it."

The program concluded with a vote of thanks and a warm message from alumni, many of whom returned to witness the legacy of Smt. Sushma Nigam being carried forward by a new generation. The celebration was followed by refreshments and photo sessions that captured memories of a truly uplifting day.

Modern International School continues to stand tall as a beacon of all-round education, and the Smt. Sushma Nigam Scholar's Award remains a shining example of how the school honours not just achievement, but the spirit of growth, resilience, and integrity.

For more highlights and photos of the event, follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

Modern International School, Dwarka, New Delhi

Ph: 011-45641444

Email info@moderninternationalschool.com

Website: https://moderninternationalschool.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)