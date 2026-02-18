PNN

New Delhi [India], February 18: Water shortages, polluted rivers, and irregular supply have quietly become part of daily life for many Indians. To address this, Mirchi has launched Jal Vaani, a nationwide campaign in association with the National Water Mission and the Ministry of Jal Shakti. Singer Mohit Chauhan, actor Taapsee Pannu, and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha are supporting the initiative to encourage people to take small steps to save water.

Jal Vaani uses familiar voices and everyday situations to spark natural conversations about water. Rooted in the philosophy of Jal Sanchay, Jan Bhagidari, the campaign puts communities at the centre of the story. The message is clear: long-term water security depends on both policy and individual action. Each episode features government recognised Water Warriors from across India who have taken practical steps to conserve water and mobilise their communities.

Mohit Chauhan expressed, "Water is something we all take for granted until it becomes scarce. Being part of Jal Vaani gave me a chance to remind people that every action counts. Turning off a tap, saving every drop, or just noticing wastage around you. These small steps build a bigger culture of care. I hope my voice helps people pause, reflect, and take action because water is a shared responsibility and the time to act is now. I'm happy that the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Mirchi have come up with this initiative, and I hope we start seeing these positive changes in the times to come."

Taapsee Pannu emphasized the collective responsibility, stating, "Water conservation isn't just a policy matter, it's a personal responsibility each of us must embrace. Every drop we save today is a promise we keep for future generations."

Echoing a shared commitment to sustainable water management, the Water Warriors who were part of Mirchi Jal Vaani articulated a unified vision, stating, "India's water situation is a result of years of overuse, pollution and disregard for natural limits. The challenge is not just about availability; it is about awareness and attitude. Governments can create systems and policies, but conservation will only succeed when citizens recognise water as a shared and finite resource."

The campaign is supported through RJ-led digital content, helping the message reach urban audiences and younger listeners who are shaping everyday consumption habits. Through Jal Vaani, the National Water Mission and the Ministry of Jal Shakti hope to inspire more people to treat water as a precious, shared resource.

