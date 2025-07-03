VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 3: India's iconic white desert carnival, Rann Utsav - The Tent City, will return to the dazzling White Rann from 23 October 2025 to 4 March 2026, inviting travellers to experience 134 nights of culture, adventure and moon-lit magic. Early-bird bookings are now live exclusively on RannUtsav.com, with limited-period offers on 1-, 2- and 3-night luxury tent packages.

Spread across more than 7,500 km² of glistening salt flats, the Great Rann of Kutch is celebrated as one of the world's largest and most surreal seasonal desserts. At sunrise and sunset the crystalline landscape shimmers in pastel hues, while full-moon nights transform it into a silver sea that photographers call a "diamond-studded dream."

This year's edition coincides with major festive peaks--Diwali, Christmas-New Year and Republic-Day weekends--promising over 100 music, dance and folk-art shows, desert safaris, hot-air ballooning, paramotoring and vibrant handicraft bazaars curated by local artisans. Guests can also book guided excursions to nearby attractions such as Dholavira, the recently UNESCO-inscribed Harappan city on Khadir Bet, for a rare glimpse into 4,500-year-old Indus Valley ingenuity.

"At Rann Utsav we marry Kutchi hospitality with world-class infrastructure--air-conditioned tents, gourmet regional cuisine and 24x7 safety services--so that every visitor, whether a solo backpacker or a luxury seeker, leaves with memories as endless as the horizon," said a spokesperson for Rann Utsav - The Tent City.

Explore Iconic Nearby AttractionsVisitors can also explore historical and natural gems such as:

* Kala Dungar (Black Hill) - the highest point in Kutch with panoramic views of the Rann* Bhuj - for its palaces, museums, and traditional handicrafts* Mandvi Beach - for a peaceful weekend by the sea* Dholavira - The Road to Heaven - An excellent archeological site in the Indus Valley* The White Desert - Sunrise, sunset, as well as full moon nights are the perfect times to experience these unexpected views.

Travellers are advised to secure permits for the White Rann online in advance and to carry eco-friendly essentials to help preserve this fragile salt-marsh ecosystem.

About Rann Utsav

Organised with support from Gujarat Tourism, Rann Utsav has evolved over two decades into India's premier desert festival, showcasing the vibrancy of Kutchi culture against a spellbinding natural canvas. In 2025-26 it welcomed over half-a-million domestic and international visitors and generated significant livelihood opportunities for local communities.

Media Contact

Email: info@rannutsav.com | Toll-Free: 1800 233 9008

Website: www.RannUtsav.com

