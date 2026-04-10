PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 10: The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) has significantly enhanced the availability of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders to ensure seamless and affordable access to clean cooking fuel for migrant workers and vulnerable communities across the country.

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In a proactive step, the Ministry has removed the earlier supply cap and doubled the daily allocation of 5 kg cylinders across all States and Union Territories, effective April 7. This enhanced allocation, benchmarked against early March supply levels, is designed to comfortably meet rising demand, especially in urban and semi-urban areas.

Further strengthening ease of access, MoPNG has simplified the process for obtaining these cylinders. Consumers can now avail a 5 kg cylinder using a basic ID such as Aadhaar or PAN card, along with a simple self-declaration removing the need for permanent address proof. This initiative is expected to greatly benefit migrant workers, daily wage earners, and students by offering a portable, convenient, and hassle-free cooking solution.

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Demonstrating strong demand and effective last-mile delivery, over 8.9 lakh 5 kg cylinders have been distributed nationwide between March 23 and April 9, with a peak single-day sale of over 1.1 lakh units recorded on April 7.

Complementing this, more than 1,600 awareness camps have been organised across the country to drive adoption and promote safe usage. State governments, in close coordination with OMCs, are actively managing distribution to ensure equitable availability.

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