Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 12: A spectacular bash at Lucknow's Ekana Indoor Stadium marked the milestone achievements and future initiatives of the group of companies. Thousands of employees, stakeholders, and other dignitaries attended this grand event held by Moral Group of Companies, where the 18-year-old journey of the group from growth to service was celebrated.

The ceremony started with the lighting of the lamp, followed by the declaration of a commitment to enlightenment and development. Arun Sharma, the Chairman and Managing Director of Moral Group, spoke about the company's phenomenal growth across sectors of FMCG, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. "Our perseverance and hard work for years has taken us to this point, and we are still pushing for greatness," he added.

Daring Expansion Plans

A key highlight of the event was the announcement by Managing Director Ajay Kumar Sharma that the group is set to foray into the hospitality and healthcare industries. Sharma emphasized the group's commitment to offering world-class hospitality in its upcoming hotels and providing top-tier healthcare services accessible to all through its hospitals. "Our focus remains on nation-building through businesses that truly serve the people," he stated.

Ajay Sharma described the event as a "Moral Youth Year Mahakumbh," with an emphasis on the role of the young workforce in driving the vision of the company. He disclosed that the group plans to become a force in the medical and hospitality sectors all over the country in the years ahead.

Luminaries Honoured with 'Moral Bharat Samman'

It also became a platform to celebrate those who have done something good for society. The "Moral Bharat Samman" was awarded to several celebrities such as international motivational speaker and author Shiv Khera, veteran actor Raza Murad, Rahul Roy of Bollywood, folk singer and environmental activist Krishna Nand Rai, and Vishal Singh, who is known as the "Food Man" for his contribution to the food industry.

Speaking to the gathering, Shiv Khera spoke to the thousands there by inspiring them to attain personal and professional success.

New Innovations Unveiled

As part of its quest for innovation, the Moral Group unveiled a new financial application called "Great Finshure" during the event. This application is expected to help make financial management easy while delivering cutting-edge solutions for its users.

The ceremony ended with a recognition of the employees and officials of the group, rewarding them for their hard work and commitment to the company's success.

The Moral Group of Companies is poised to redefine the excellence in service industries through its ambitious expansion into hospitality and healthcare and continuous focus on innovation while remaining true to its mission of contributing to societal progress.

