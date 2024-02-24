NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 24: Moscow Tourism is taking part in the largest international travel and tourism trade fair SATTE (South Asia's Travel & Tourism Exchange) that is taking place in Greater Noida, NCR, India from February 22-24. The delegation is one of the largest at the event: it includes representatives of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, the Made in Moscow project team, and other representatives of the city's tourism industry.

Also Read | Manjummel Boys Ending Explained: How Kamal Haasan and Ilayaraaja’s Connection To Soubin Shahir’s Survival Drama That Goes Beyond Guna Caves! (SPOILER ALERT).

Representatives of the Moscow City Tourism Committee took part in several business sessions and presented the capital's flagship projects during the first day of the event on February 22. For example, during the discussion on cultural heritage, the tourism committee highlighted about the Moscow Estates festival, which has already gained popularity among foreign tourists last summer and this winter.

Moscow is among the world leaders in terms of the number of historical mansions. More than two thousand architectural monuments have been restored in Moscow over 12 years. The festival allows guests to immerse themselves in the history of manors through theatrical tours, master classes and other unusual events. This interactive format of studying cultural heritage is especially suitable for children and young people. Visitors to the festival, including tourists, appreciate the recreated atmosphere and the opportunity to take beautiful photographs.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Man Stabs, Slits Mother's Neck for Not Serving Food in Ambattur, Arrested.

Another flagship project of the capital is Moscow Tea Time. At Moscow exhibition stand guests can taste tea blends and learn about the Moscow tea traditions. The project takes place right now in Moscow hotels and restaurants. Every day from 16:00 to 19:00, visitors can try different tea time sets, offering a variety of jams and pastries.

"Moscow hosts over 350 colourful cultural and entertainment events every day, which are suitable for both young people and families with children. Business travellers are united through international forums and congresses. For Indian tourists, Moscow is not only a city of impressions, but also a convenient metropolis for travelling. We have more than 19,000 gastronomic establishments, including restaurants serving Indian cuisine. Hotels are developing offers specifically for guests from India, and tourist navigation is duplicated in foreign languages, which makes the trip even more comfortable," said Evgeny Kozlov, First Deputy Head of the Office of the Mayor and the Government of Moscow, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee.

As part of the SATTE business programme, interregional routes of the "Moscow +" project were presented. Foreign travellers, including guests from India, often seek to combine visits to several cities in one trip. That is why the capital as a transport hub, from where travellers most often start their journeys around the country, demonstrated ready-made tourist offers combining Moscow and other regions: St. Petersburg, Tyumen, Moscow Region. Russian tour operators - participants of the project -discussed their package offers for the Indian tourist market.

Moscow is a recognised centre of commerce and offers a wide range of shops and brands. At the exhibition, the city presented a rich assortment of traditional souvenirs made by participants of the "Made in Moscow" project. Sixteen Moscow entrepreneurs brought goods in various categories: grooming cosmetics, home fragrances, HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, Catering/Cafe), children's products, accessories, as well as vegetarian and vegan products, which were of particular interest to Indian consumers.

Cooperation between Moscow and India is developing rapidly -both in the sphere of classic tourist trips and business tourism. Business visits have become one of the most popular purposes of trips from India to Moscow. Representatives of the Moscow City Tourism Committee talked about the opportunities of Moscow within the framework of business tourism. For example, the Moscow City Tourism Committee shared the successful experience of organising the international conference Meet Global MICE Congress in the field of business tourism in the Russian capital.

The Gzhel theatre, which is rightfully a visiting card of Moscow, also performed at the exhibition. It is a unique dance company that combines folk and ballroom dance, as well as classical ballet in its repertoire. "Gzhel" successfully tours all over the world, introducing the audience to the bright folk traditions.

For more details, please visit: www.mos.ru/tourism.

Moscow is one of the main tourist destinations in Russia. In 2023, the capital was visited by 24.5 million tourists from different regions and countries - this is 37% more than in 2022. Today there are almost 2,000 hotels in Moscow. Thanks to the wide choice, every tourist will find a suitable accommodation option. Hotels are most in demand during holidays and major city events.

There are thousands of cultural sites in the capital: theatres, museums, libraries and others. The city preserves its rich cultural heritage and creates new points of attraction. In recent years, iconic historical and cultural sites and entire territories have been renovated and reconstructed - for example, the country's main exhibition, VDNKh. The Northern and Southern River stations have been reopened. These are not only important transport hubs of the city, but also places of recreation, new tourist attractions.

There are 19 thousand food industry enterprises in the city -from world-famous restaurants to accessible Moscow gastroclusters. If you had breakfast, lunch and dinner at a new establishment every day, it would take 19 years to try them all.

The capital is a city of panoramas. You can admire the views from a cabin of the Moscow cable car over the river, from the highest skyscrapers, from the soaring bridge in Zaryadye, from observation platforms in the city centre and other districts of the city, not counting the view restaurants that guests traditionally include in their travel plans. In summer, residents and tourists can relax on beaches and swim in outdoor pools, walk along eco-trails in natural areas, and play sports on specially equipped platforms in parks. Also, over the last 10 years, 40 embankments have been built in Moscow: walking along them, one can take 86.5 thousand steps.

Moscow offers many opportunities for child and family holidays. The city has many points of attraction for family tourists that do not depend on the season: for example, the Moscow Zoo, one of Europe's largest oceanariums, Russia's first indoor amusement park Dream Island, and others. The capital has more than 400 museums and more than 1000 excursions available - including walk-quests for parents and children. In 2023, the city was named the Capital of Children's Tourism, as well as the Youth Capital for 2024.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)