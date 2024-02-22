BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 22: Motorola, India's best 5G smartphone brand recently launched the moto g04, with a premium acrylic glass finish, available in four vibrant colours. It also features a 16.66 cm (6.6") IPS LCD punch-hole display with 90 Hz refresh rate. The moto g04 is also India's most affordable smartphone with Android™ 14*. Additionally, moto g04 boasts in-built 8GB / 4GB RAM which can be further expanded up to 16GB with the help of RAM Boost feature and a massive 5000mAh battery for endless entertainment.

Additionally, it features IP52 water-repellent design, and Dolby Atmos speaker a rarity in this price range, and a 16MP AI camera with a Quad Pixel camera system for superb pictures, whether in daylight or low light. This disruptive entry level smartphone, a standout addition to the g series franchise will go on sale today from 12PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India. At an incredible starting price of Rs. 6,249* including Rs. 750 off on exchange. The moto g04 boasts a premium design with streamlined camera housing that feels great in hand. The device is extremely thin making it one of the lightest and slimmest smartphones in the segment. Its slim yet robust design is complemented by a side-mounted fingerprint reader, enabling easy and secure device unlocking. The sleek smartphone measuring just 7.99mm and lightweight at just 178g and is available in four vibrant colours, namely Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange. The moto g04 offers seamless entertainment via a notchless 6.6" 90 Hz IPS LCD display with a punch-hole design and High Brightness mode, that automatically optimizes outdoor visibility, reaching a peak brightness of 537 NITS. The smartphone also offers a Night mode, that enhances display visibility in low-light conditions. This immersive viewing experience is further enhanced by Dolby Atmos® speaker that deliver high-quality audio with improved bass and cleaned vocals. The moto g04, India's most affordable smartphone with the latest Android™ 14* comes with several other features making the devices more personalized, protected, and accessible while getting privacy updates for health, safety, and data. Further, complemented by features like enhanced PIN security, the Health Connect feature and flash notifications makes moto g04 the standout device in its segment. Ensuring an unmatched performance, the moto g04 comes with built-in 8GB / 4GB RAM which can be expanded up to 16GB with RAM boost feature. Coupled with a reliable UNISOC T606 chipset, and UFS 2.2 storage that enables faster read-write speeds, the moto g04 makes multitasking seamless. The moto g04 offers two storage options of 64GB and 128GB which can be further expanded to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card, and it also features a triple sim card slot. The massive 5000mAh battery in the moto g04 offers excellent backup and supports 15W charging. It also comes with an IP52 rated water repellent design and a 16MP AI-powered camera that captures beautiful photos with the help of automatic AI enhancements. Moreover, users can capture enhanced selfies with the 5MP front camera, featuring face retouch feature. Other notable features included in the camera system are Timelapse, Night Vision, Portrait Mode, and Leveller among others. Availability:

The moto g04 will be available in four beautiful colours: Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange, featuring acrylic glass (PMMA) finish with a matte texture that makes it scratch-resistant.

moto g04 will be available in two memory & storage variants with built-in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage; and will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores starting 22nd February 2024, 12PM onwards. Launch Price:

4GB RAM + 64GB Storage: Rs. 6,9998GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs. 7,999

Affordability Offers~:

Additional Rs. 750 on exchange for 4GB +64GB Variant

Effective Price with offer: Rs. 6,249

To know more about the product visit: https://www.flipkart.com/moto-g04/p/itm697d6b05ee342?pid=MOBGUFK4HDHHKJPPhttps://www.flipkart.com/moto-g04-e7gc-coming-soon-store Operator Offers:

Total Benefits worth Rs. 4,500 from Reliance Jio (Applicable on pre-paid plan of: Rs. 399)

- Cashback worth Rs. 2000- Partner coupons worth Rs. 2500

To know more about the offer: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-g04-offer-2024

*Terms & Conditions Apply

Disclaimers:*Including exchange offer~ Available in select channels** With RAM Boost feature. Up to 8GB of Virtual RAM^In Motorola portfolio

