Mumbai, February 22: iQOO has launched its highly anticipated iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphone in India with flagship specifications and attractive dual-tone and single-tone colour options. The iQOO Neo 9 pro comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship processor and Supercomputing Chip Q1, which was also launched with iQOO 12 in India. The smartphone offers many other features which are best in the premium mid-range segment.

iQOO has introduced its new smartphone with a premium vegan leather finish and a dual squircle camera on the back. iQOO Neo 9 also excels in battery, camera and design options. The new Neo 9 Pro has advanced customisations such as AOD Style and Kinetic Wallpaper. The smartphone comes with an ultra-slim design, and it is easy to lightweight and comfortable to hold in hands with its vegan leather back. iQOO Z9 5G Likely To Launch Soon in India With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Chipset’; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Launched in India:

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Processor, RAM, Storage and UI

iQOO comes with flagship specifications in the premium mid-range segment. The combination of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Supercomputing Chip Q1 offers users up to 1.7 million AnTuTu scores that boost multi-tasking and gaming experience. The device provides 8GB and 12GB RAM options with Extended RAM option doubling the RAM. Besides, the smartphone offers 128GB, 256GB and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage options.

The smartphone offers MEMC and Super Resolution, frame interpolation, 6K VC Liquid Cooling System, and Dual-Layer Metal Mesh features. The Neo 9 Pro features FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14, promising three years of Android and four years of security updates.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Display, Camera, Battery, and Colour Options

The new iQOO smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO 8T display with 1.5K resolution, peak brightness of 3,000nits and 144Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with display touch technology and smart-eye care technology emitting low-blue light. iQOO Neo 9 Pro camera department includes a 50MP Sony IMX920 Sensor combined with Vivo Imaging Algorithms for taking high-quality pictures with less noise.

The new iQOO Neo 9 Pro comes with a "one-piece flat frame" and is built with 75.7mm width and 7.99mm thickness. The smartphone offers 1.54mm ultra-narrow screen bezels, four-sided curved glass, and dual-tone vegan leather. iQOO has launched its Neo 9 Pro with dual-tone Fiery Red and single-tone Conqueror Black single-tone colour options. The new Neo 9 Pro has a 5,160mAh battery with 120W Flash Charge Support. OPPO F25 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor To Launch on February 29; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch,

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Price in India, First Sale and Availability

iQOO has launched its 8GB+128GB iQOO Neo 9 Pro at Rs 35,999, 8GB+256GB at Rs 37,999 and its top variant, 12GB+512GB variant, at Rs 39,999. The company also announced a discount of Rs 1,000 on 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants till February 26, 2024. Additionally, the devices are available at a 2,000 discount on ICICI and HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards. The device comes with 18 months of warranty and up to 6 months of No Cost EMI option. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro sale will begin at 1 PM on February 22 (today) for the pre-booking users, and the sale for all users will begin on February 23, 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2024 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).