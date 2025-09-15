BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 15: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and India's leading AI smartphone brand, today announced its biggest festive line-up of premium and mid-range smartphones at never-before prices for Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2025. From the world's most immersive AI-powered motorola edge 60 PRO and motorola edge 60 FUSION to bestselling moto g series smartphones, and the iconic motorola razr 60 series, Motorola is set to redefine festive shopping this season. The sale goes live from 23rd September, 00:00 hrs for early access customers and from 22nd September onwards for all consumers, exclusively on Flipkart. All devices will be available at attractive Big Billion Days prices throughout the sale period.

motorola edge 60 PRO

Starting this Big Billion Days with the ultimate premium AI smartphone deal, the motorola edge 60 PRO 8+256GB variant, originally priced at Rs. 29,999, is now available at a net effective price of just Rs. 24,999*, making it a flagship disruptor at an unbeatable value. The edge 60 PRO debuts the segment's only Pantone™ validated triple 50MP camera system with motoAI, including a Sony LYTIA 700C main camera, 50MP ultrawide + macro, 10MP telephoto with 3X optical & 50X AI Super Zoom, and a 50MP selfie camera. Capture Professional-grade photos and 4K videos with AI-driven stabilization, Photo Enhancer, and Google Photos tools such as Magic Eraser.

Complementing its photography Prowess is the world's most durable 6.7" 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved display with 4500nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and Gorilla Glass 7i. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme with upto 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and upto 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, the device delivers next-level AI performance and gaming. Its massive 6000mAh battery with 90W TurboPower™ charging, 15W wireless charging, and DXOMARK #1 Gold Battery score ensures true flagship endurance. Built for the toughest conditions, it comes with IP68/IP69 Protection and MIL-810H military-grade durability. Motorola edge60 Pro is available in 4 stunning Pantone colors along with premium finishes - PANTONE Dazzling Blue (fabric finish), PANTONE Walnut (wood finish) and PANTONE Shadow and PANTONE Sparkling Grape (vegan leather) and it stands out as true Looks+Performance+Camera Champion. The festive pricing for other variants includes Rs. 28,999* Rs. 33,999 for 12+256GB and Rs. 32,999* Rs. 37,999 for 16+512GB.

motorola edge 60 FUSION

The motorola edge 60 FUSION is the best Big Billion Days all-rounder smartphone under 20K, which delivers the world's most immersive 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display with Pantone™ validation, 4500nits peak brightness, 96.3% screen-to-body ratio, and Gorilla Glass 7i Protection. With Smart Water Touch 3.0 and SGS Eye Protection, the display ensures unmatched clarity, vibrancy, and durability for gaming, work, and entertainment. Its segment's only 100% True Colour Sony LYTIA 700C camera captures Professional-grade shots with 50MP main, 13MP ultrawide + macro, and 32MP selfie cameras, all supporting 4K video recording. Enhanced by motoAI and Google AI tools like Magic Eraser, Unblur, and Magic Editor, the device offers AI Adaptive Stabilization, Dual Capture, and Audio Zoom for a seamless creative experience. Designed for resilience, the motorola edge 60 FUSION features IP68/IP69 Protection, MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, and Pantone-curated colors like Amazonite, Mykonos Blue, Slipstream, and Zephyr in premium vegan leather finish. Festive special pricing is Rs. 19,999* Rs. 22,999 for 8+256GB and Rs. 21,999* Rs. 24,999 for 12+256GB, making it the perfect combination of sophistication, endurance, and next-gen AI performance.

Powerful g-Series

moto g96 5G

The moto g96 5G, the best undiputed all-rounder smartphone under Rs. 15K, brings segment-first features to the g-series with its Segment's only phone with 144Hz 6.67" pOLED Curved Display. With Display Colour Boost, 10-bit 100% DCI-P3, 1600nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5, SGS Eye PROtection, Flicker-Free technology, and Smart Water Touch 2.0, it delivers an immersive and durable visual experience for gaming, work, and entertainment. The device is equipped with the segment's best 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA 700C camera with motoAI, supporting AI Photo Enhancement, Google AI tools like AI Magic Eraser, AI Magic Editor, and AI Photo Unblur, along with 4K video recording from all lenses. Photography is complemented by an 8MP ultrawide + macro lens and a 32MP 4K selfie camera. Powered by the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 Processor with IP68 and water-touch PROtection, it delivers smooth multitasking, high-performance gaming, and reliable connectivity. The ultra-slim 7.93mm, 178g vegan leather design adds premium style, while a 5500mAh battery with 33W TurboPower™ fast charging ensures long-lasting usage. Available at festive special limited period pricing of Rs. 14,999* Rs. 17,999 for 8+128GB and Rs. 16,999* Rs.19,999 for 8+256GB, the moto g96 5G perfectly balances performance, durability, and design for the Big Billion Days sale.

moto g86 POWER

Redefining mid-range power and endurance, the moto g86 5G POWER is built for those who demand display brilliance and battery longevity. Its Segment's brightest 6.67" 1.5K pOLED Super HD display offers 4500nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh, Display Colour Boost, SGS Eye Protection, and Smart Water Touch 2.0, delivering the brightest visuals in its category.

Complementing its display is the massive 6720mAh battery--the largest ever in a moto g series device--offering over two days of runtime with 33W TurboPower™ fast charging. Capture every story with a 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA 600 main camera, 8MP ultrawide + macro, and 32MP 4K selfie camera, all powered by motoAI and Google Photos tools. MIL-810H toughness, IP68/IP69 Protection, and Gorilla Glass 7i make it one of the most durable smartphones in its segment, while the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset ensures seamless performance for gaming, streaming, and multitasking. Available at a festive special price of Rs. 15,999* Rs. 17,999, the moto g86 POWER is the best display and battery smartphone around Rs. 15K.

motorola razr 60

The motorola razr 60, the India's coolest and most stylish flip in its segment, is crafted for creators who seek innovation, style, and durability. It introduces the world's first gesture-controlled video recording on a flip phone, paired with a Pantone™-validated True Colour camera system powered by motoAI for Adaptive Stabilization, Photo Enhancement, and video enhancement. Capture every detail with the 50MP main, 13MP ultrawide + macro, and 32MP selfie cameras, delivering authentic visuals with studio-like clarity.Setting new standards in design, the razr 60 features India's first flip in Pearl Marble and Fabric finishes and a titanium-reinforced hinge tested for 500K+ folds, complemented by IP48 display Protection. Its segment's largest 3.6" pOLED external display (90Hz) supports Flex Modes such as Camcorder, Tent, Desk, and Laptop, while motoAI and Google Gemini on the external display PROvide contextual suggestions, creative tools, and summaries without unfolding the device. The 6.9" LPTO creaseless main display delivers 3000nits peak brightness, 120% DCI-P3 colour, and 120Hz refresh rate, combining performance, AI intelligence, and style. The festive Big Billion Days price for the 8+256GB variant is Rs. 39,999* Rs. 49,999.

Details of all the offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their complete smartphone range during the Big Billion Days sale are mentioned below:

Motorola Smartphones - Big Billion Day Offer list

Motorola has recently also launched its premium range of earbuds along with a Laptop and Tab. The Motorola buds LOOP and buds BASS are also available at incredible prices this Big Billion Days. Details below:

^Colors validated by Pantone in Smartphone category

*T&C Apply. Prices include the bank/pre-paid/Exchange offers until offers/stocks last. To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale event, please visit flipkart.com.

Please note that the offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.

