New Delhi [India], May 8: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India's leading~ AI smartphone brand recently added the edge 60 pro to their edge 60 lineup. The device comes with the segment's only 3X 50MP Advanced AI Main, Ultrawide & Selfie Camera along with 50X AI Super Zoom, the segment's most personalized and contextual on-device AI experience with dedicated AI key and the world's most immersive 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved display. Additionally, the motorola edge 60 pro also features the world's highest battery rating after receiving DXOMARK's Gold Label certification - boasting a 6000mAh battery, with 90W TurboPower Charging and 15W wireless charging and goes on sale starting today at Rs. 29,999.

Introducing the segment's most personalized and contextual AI, the motorola edge 60 pro is powered by moto AI. It works its magic behind the scenes to deliver a smarter, more intuitive way to interact and engage for the users with features such as Next Move, Playlist Studio, Image Studio, Smart Connect and much more. Under three core pillars--Create, Capture, and Assist--moto ai empowers users in meaningful ways. In Create, features like AI Image Studio and AI Playlist Studio unlock a new level of creativity and personal expression. Capture brings powerful AI to the camera system for intelligent image enhancements. Assist features such as Pay Attention- which listens, transcribes, and summarizes audio in the background. With the launch of the motorola edge 60 pro, Motorola redefines the smartphone experience by integrating powerful AI, both through moto ai and collaborations with Perplexity, Microsoft, and Google.

The motorola edge 60 pro takes smartphone photography to the next level with powerful AI features. From Signature Style to Action Shot, and AI-driven image and video stabilization for shake-free results every capture is effortlessly stunning. Photo and video enhancement features optimize lighting, details, and colors, while 50X Super Zoom brings distant subjects closer. True-to-life visuals are further elevated with Pantone®-validated colors and skin tones. The motorola edge 60 pro is powered by a 50MP main camera with Sony's advanced LYTIA™ 700C sensor and optical image stabilization. The 50MP ultra-wide camera offers a 120o field of view and Macro Vision, and for extreme close-ups, Macro Vision brings users up to 3.5cm away from their subject. Additionally, the dedicated 3x telephoto camera captures distant subjects with precision, offering optical zoom or up to 50x with AI Super Zoom. Coming to the front, the 50MP Hi-Res selfie camera lets users enjoy 4x better low-light sensitivity with Quad Pixel technology.

Coming to the display, the motorola edge 60 pro flaunts the world's most immersive 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved display -- the brightest and most vibrant ever on a Motorola phone. The borderless 6.7" pOLED screen (96.47% Screen to body ratio) hits peak brightness of 4500 nits, delivering sharper detail and 13% better resolution than standard Full HD displays with its Super HD (1220p) clarity. Quad-curved edges and ultra-thin bezels offer an uninterrupted, fluid viewing experience, enhanced by an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a rapid 300Hz touch rate for stunning responsiveness. Completing the experience, Dolby Atmos®-powered stereo speakers deliver deep bass, crystal clarity, and immersive spatial sound for the ultimate audio-visual performance.

The motorola edge 60 pro features a flawlessly quad-curved design, where the curved front glass blends seamlessly into the back for a sleek, ergonomic grip. Designed in collaboration with the Pantone Color Institute™, it comes in three specially curated shades -- PANTONE Shadow, Dazzling Blue, and Sparkling Grape. A premium leather-inspired texture offers a soft, tactile feel while resisting everyday wear, while the nylon-inspired finish in Dazzling Blue combines sophistication with added durability. The motorola edge 60 pro is IP68/IP69 rated for protection against dust, dirt, sand, and high-pressure water, and can survive submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes. It meets military-grade durability standards (MIL-801H), withstanding extreme temperatures from -20°C to 60°C, up to 95% humidity, and accidental drops from heights of up to 1.5 meters, and strengthened with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i.

The motorola edge 60 pro delivers flagship-level, AI-boosted performance with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset - which includes optimizations that deliver a noticeably smooth experience with AnTuTu scores up to 1.4Mn*. Built on ultra-efficient 4nm technology, with CPU speeds up to 3.35GHz, it powers seamless multitasking backed by up to 12GB of blazing-fast LPDDR5X RAM. Paired with up to 256GB UFS 4.0 storage, users get ultra-fast read/write speeds and ample space for everything. It features 8 advanced thermal components, including a massive 4,473mm2 vapor chamber for faster heat dissipation -- ensuring peak performance without overheating. The motorola edge 60 pro offers the world's highest battery rating after receiving DXOMARK's Gold Label. It packs a powerful 6000mAh battery that delivers all-day power with ease. When it's time to recharge, the 90W TurboPower™ charger included in the box gives users approximately 45 hours of power in just a few minutes. The edge 60 pro also supports 15W wireless charging as well. Complementing moto ai is Hello UI, a customizable interface that lets users truly make the device their own. From fonts and colors to icons, users can personalize every aspect of their experience. Intuitive gestures like twist to open the camera or tap to launch apps make navigation effortless. Features like Family Space create a safe, kid-friendly environment. Meanwhile, Smart Connect extends the phone's capabilities to external displays or PCs, offering seamless multitasking across screens. All of this is secured by Moto Secure, a centralized hub for managing privacy and protection settings. The device comes with Android 15 out of the box and promises 3 years of OS and 4 years of security updates. Availability:

The motorola edge 60 pro is available in two storage configurations of 8GB RAM or 12GB RAM with 256GB storage in three stunning Pantone™ Curated colour variants- PANTONE Dazzling Blue, PANTONE Shadow and PANTONE Sparkling Grape. The smartphone is available on sale starting today, 12PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India.

Launch Price:

For 8GB+256GB variant

Launch Price: INR 29,999

For 12GB+256GB variant

Launch Price: INR 33,999

To know more about the product visit:

Flipkart - https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-edge-60-pro/p/itmbe844b03e063b?pid=MOBH9C9JNBGHUVS7

Motorola - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-edge-60-pro/p?skuId=525 Disclaimers:*The AnTuTu benchmark score is based on Motorola lab tests. Actual data may vary depending on temperature, settings, and other testing conditions.

