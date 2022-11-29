New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI/PNN): In its new avatar, Kanakia Group to acquire more screens pan-India and consolidate position with a premium viewing experience.

With the rebranding of the two-screen Cinemagic Cinema as Cinemagic MovieMax, cinegoers in Bikaner, Rajasthan, can look forward to enjoying a premium viewing experience with upgraded technology and an array of economically priced food and beverage options. MovieMax, a fast-expanding multiplex chain which is part of the Kanakia Group, was voted the 2022-2023 'Emerging Cinema Chain of the Year' at the IMAX Big Cinema Awards in Chennai this year.

Moviemax cinemas' goal is to target a diverse audience, providing them with a varied selection of content and more food options, improved screen count and better ticket pricing, premium comfort along with Dolby Sound and 3D technology in an effort to maximize entertainment. We have a long history in the theatre business and are looking to boost our consumer-oriented brand identity."

Encouraged by the resurgence in the film exhibition business following the re-opening of theatres to full capacity following the lockdown triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Cineline India Ltd are looking to not just re-enter the market, but also consolidate their position as market leader.

