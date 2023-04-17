New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI/PNN): Moviemax, one of the fastest-growing cinema chains, has already added more than 50 screens to its nationwide presence. The recent addition being a 6-screen multiplex in Lucknow that was launched by Ajay Devgn recently.

With multiscreen properties launched in the last 5 months in Lucknow, Bikaner, Hyderabad and Noida, the cinema chain is aiming at operating more than 100 screens this year while there are 61 screens already operational in the country.

From starting with one employee to have a team of more than 500 employees at MovieMax, the cinema chain has successfully registered their growth in a very short span of time.

Moviemax is known to have well-equipped properties with a variety of food and beverage options at an economical price.

Says Ashish Kanakia, CEO, Moviemax Cinemas, "Our aim is to keep growing with a steady pace. With a vision of providing a wholesome movie-watching experience to our audiences, we are committed to giving them a venue to spend quality time with friends and family while experiencing the magic of movies on a big screen."

All the Moviemax screens have the latest technologies, providing the best of experience for even larger-than-life films.

Moviemax, which is part of Kanakia Group, was voted the 2022-2023 'Emerging Cinema Chain of the Year' at the IMAX Big Cinema Awards last year. Having started their operations mid last year to adding screens almost every month, the cinema chain is looking at consolidating their position as a market leader.

