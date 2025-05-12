VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 12: The grand finale of Mr. and Ms. Senior Fashion Pageant India, presented by Peach Events and curated by Rekha Desai, took place last evening and marked a historic moment in Indian pageantry. This one-of-its-kind event which was held at Balgandharva Rang mandir auditorium in Bandra marked the celebration of individuals above 55 years of age, breaking stereotypes around age and beauty.

After an intensive four-day grooming session conducted by industry expert Shakir Shaikh, the finalists dazzled on stage in a series of rounds, including a talent round and a Q&A session, showcasing not just beauty and poise but personality and life experience. The evening was hosted by Ms. Simran Ahuja. The winners of the night are as follows

Winners - Female Category:

Winner: Ms. Poonam Pratibha Sharma

1st Runner-up: Ms. Rekha Shah

2nd Runner-up: Ms. Kiran Khurana

3rd Runner-up: Ms. Anita Chadha

Winners - Male Category:

Winner: Capt. Rajesh Yadav

1st Runner-up: Mr. Mayuresh Shirolkar

2nd Runner-up: Mr. Hemant Panda

3rd Runner-up: Mr. Raj Srinivasan

The event was graced by an esteemed jury panel, including Alpana Buch (of Anupamaa fame), Sujata Mehta, Mr. Sunjay Chhel, Deepak Tijori and Cherag Bambboat Also present as chief guests were actor Manoj Joshi, Adv Ameet Mehta, actress Manmeet Kaur, casting director Manprit Rayat, actress Manpreet Kaur, Harneet Kaur, celebrity stylist Nishankh Sainani , editor of Perfect Woman Magazine Dr. Khooshi Thakkar, among others, who added their star power and support to the inspiring celebration.

The evening was filled with emotion and inspiration. The moment the winners were announced was truly heartwarming, with tears of joy and pride lighting up the stage.

The outdoor media partner of this event was bright outdoor media, food partner was Nusara, Balaji as digital partner, ByAir as the travel partner, Hem Agarbatti and Killer as gifting partner and skin Partner Derma design by Nausheen Zeri. The production was handled by Munjal themes.

It was a beautifully executed, memorable event that proved age is just a number. Here's to many more such spectacular editions in the future -- celebrating confidence, elegance, and the spirit of life!

