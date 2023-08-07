NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 7: MRF, India’s largest tyre manufacturer, recently launched the new STEEL BRACE radials for high-performance motorcycles.

The Steel Brace radials are highly specialized tyres made specifically for high-end motorcycles that demand extraordinary performance under extreme conditions. The R&D team at MRF spent the last few years honing the technology and perfecting the engineering before testing extensively in real-world racing conditions.

The tyres offer dynamic profile stability, enhanced grip, quick shock absorption and swift steering response. In keeping with high-speed racing demands, they also offer an optimized, wider contact patch for cornering. The advanced tread pattern provides better wet grip and uniform tyre wear.

MRF Ltd., is the largest manufacturer of tyres in India. It is headquartered in Chennai, India and exports tyres to over 90 markets abroad. The company manufactures rubber products including tyres, treads & tubes, sports goods paints and toys. MRF Ltd. also runs the MRF Pace Foundation and the MRF Challenge Series in Motorsport.

