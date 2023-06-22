GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: The 4th season of Mrs. India Empress of the Nation by DIVA Pageants, was held on the 18thJune23 at the HYATT Pune. It showcased a total of 50 Confident, Charming and Charismatic women from different walks of life, leaving the audience in absolute awe that night.

This season was all about promoting Inclusivity by embracing each woman's individuality. Age is just a number - that's something they strongly proved last night. Divas from 21 to 70 years of age spread across Silver, Gold and Elite categories, respectively, walked the ramp with utmost poise and grace. The Introduction of the Plus-Size Award was another cherry on the cake for this fashion forward, Women Empowering Pageant.

This grand event was presented by NIBE Limited and Co-powered by Meesha Diagnostics & Polyclinic. The Guests of Honour were Aseem Gupta, Principal Secretary - Urban Development, Vikram Kumar- Pune Municipal Commissioner & Manjusha Nibe - Founder NIBE Limited.

Actor, Neelam Kothari Soni led the Elite Jury along with Actor & Sports Presenter - Ridhima Pathak. Sandeep Singh - GM HYATT, Pune, Swatee Kumar - C.A. , Ovette Ricalde - International Pageant Director, Dr Leena Gupta - Winner Mrs India MIEN 2021, Cicilia Sanyal - Winner Mrs India MIEN 2021, Farha Anwar - Mrs Asia 2018, Karl Mascarenhas - Director DIVA Pageants, were the esteemed judges for the evening.

Celebrity host & Actor, Aman Yatan Verma hosted this grand event with his customary verve and vigour.

Selecting the Top 3 Winners in each category from the 50 gorgeous women on stage was a herculean task for the jury, as all of them performed exceptionally well.

Title Winners -

Silver Category (21 to 38 years)

Winner : Priyanka Gadia - Pune

1st RU : Abhilasha Chahalia - New Delhi

2nd RU: Dr Neha Prabhu Salgaoncar - Goa

Gold Category (39 to 49 years) -

Winner : Apeksha Dabral - Bhopal

1st RU : Dr Mrinalini Bhardwaj - Pune

2nd RU : Rakshhaa Karwa - Mumbai

Elite Category (50 years onwards) -

Winner: Sujatha Sharma - Bangalore

1st RU : Seema Sinha - Delhi

2nd RU : Kakoli Ghosh - Kolkatta

Plus - Size Category

Winner : Dharini Panchal - Mumbai

The Coronation of Six International DIVA Queens was the highlight of the event. It would be a matter of pride for our country, when these Women represent India in various International Pageants, under the keen supervision of International Pageant Coach, Anjana Mascarenhas of DIVA Pageants.

DIVA Queens at International Pageants :

Nilakshi Lohi : Mrs Earth Asia Pacific 2023

Dr Mrinalini Bharadwaj : Mrs Tourism India 2023

Dr Urvashi Patil : Mrs Universe Official India 2023

Kashmira Doctor : Elite Mrs Universe Official India 2023

Nikkoo Dsouza : Elite Mrs Grand Universe 2023

Dr Meghna Dewan Gopal : International Queen 2023

Show Director & Choreographer, Pooja Singh, mesmerized the audience with her well choreographed sequences.

This event in all its grandeur was flawlessly co-ordinated by Cicilia Sanyal, Mrunali Tayade, Anjani Kushwaha, Tanuja Bangera & Spenta Patel.

Mrs. India Empress of the Nation, a registered pageant, is the brainchild of Karl & Anjana Mascarenhas which best exemplified the DIVA belief ; Dare Dream Dazzle.

Partners that made the event Grand :

Presenting Partner - NIBE Ltd

Powered By - HYATT Pune

Co-powered by - Meesha Diagnostics & Polyclinic

Media Partner - Lokmat

Smile Partner - Sweet Smiles Dental Clinic & Implant Centre

PR Partner - Inspirations

Gifting Partner - Modasutra

Numerology Partner - Ank Jyotiishi

Tarot Partner - Mystic Empress

Official Show Director & Choreographer - Pooja Singh

Makeover Partner - Style Mantra & Sia

Charity Partner - We Help Welfare Foundation

Talent Partner - Diva Talent Hub

Nail Partner - SimMon Nails & More

Beauty partner - O'Esthetics

Dessert Partner - Choco Kasttle & Florango

Chocolate Partner - Crumbs & Cherries

Tea Partner - Glenlicious

Hair Care Partner- Erayba/

Magazine Partner - Grehlakhmi

Social Media Partner - Momchronicles & Anshu Das

Weight Management Partner - ProGen Weight Management

Gifting Partner - Kanu DryFruit

Beverage Partner - Sula Vineyards

Beverage Partner- BIRA

Eyewear & Sunwear Partner - Lawrence & Mayo

Photography Partner - SJ Illumination

Videography Partner - iPlus Media Solutions

Photoshoot Partner - Sahil Photography

Assistant Choreographer - Ajay Lokhande

Official Anchor of Subtitle Ceremony, Talent Round & The Red Carpet - Vibhuti Pandey

