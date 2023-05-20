New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI/PNN): MSME Bharat Manch - A Nationwide Initiative of RupeeBoss Financial Services Pvt Ltd, has joined hands with Enqube Collaborations in organising the 1st series of National Workshop with the theme "Gearing up for MSMEs IPO". This was the first of its kind Workshop with Real learnings and Key takeaways from successful MSME IPO Promoters and Industry Veterans specialised for MSMEs in an Interactive Oriented format.

MSMEs are considered the backbone of the economy, MSMEs contribute 30 per cent to the country's GDP and employ over 40 per cent, which makes up around 110 million workers. This highlights the importance of supporting MSMEs and helping them grow, not only for their own benefit but also for the overall economic development of the country, as stated by President MSME Bharat Manch - PN Shetty.

The Workshop aimed to provide valuable insights and information regarding the Initial Public Offering (IPO) process and its benefits to businesses, particularly to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), including the advantages and disadvantages of going public, the steps involved in preparing for an IPO and many related topics.

At the workshop, various Senior Officials from the Bombay Stock Exchange and other Industry experts & business leaders shared their experiences and insights on how MSMEs can benefit from the IPO process. MSME Business Owners also had the opportunity to interact with the speakers.

There are 432 companies listed on the BSE SME Platform that raised Rs. 64,708.92 crore from the market, and total market capitalization is Rs. 19,957.26 Crore as on 17th April 2023. BSE is the market leader in this segment, with a market share of over 60 percent.

M.Q. Sayed, Chairman & Managing Director, Exhicon Group, said that 250 MSME companies participated in the workshop. Where speakers from every field guided them. According to Syed, investing in an IPO is better than investing in a bank. Presently, about 450 MSME companies are listed in the stock market, and this number is increasing continuously, and there is a possibility of further increase.

Anant Singhania, President- IMC Chamber of Commerce & CEO - JK Enterprises, Manish Shah, Managing Director & CEO - of Godrej Capital, Ajay Thakur - Head of BSE SME & Startup were the Special Chief Guest who shared their valuable insights about the Growth of MSMEs and the Ecosystem that MSME Bharat Manch has created for the Upliftment of MSMEs Pan India.

NB Shetty, Chairman- RupeeBoss Financial Services Pvt Ltd; PN Shetty, President - MSME Bharat Manch, Dr Narendra Mairpady, Former Chairman & MD - Enqube Collaborations, Dr. G. Rameshkumar, Director General, MSME Bharat Manch were instrumental in the successful organising of the National Workshop that provided valuable knowledge and insights, further to help make informed decisions for the business of MSMEs.

Rupeeboss Financial Services Pvt Ltd ( www.rupeeboss.com ) is a National distributor for Retail and MSME Secured & Unsecured Business Loan products representing 100+ Private, PSU banks, MNC Banks and NBFC's in the country and have helped more than 13000+ MSME and Retail customers till date. MSMEs Pan India can download MSME Bharat Manch Mobile Application both on IOS & Android and can also register on www.msmebharatmanch.com portal to know more about the Services offered besides MSME Government Schemes and Subsidies.

Anant Singhania said, "Unlock the power of ambition and global reach. MSMEs, dare to dream big and go global. With a strategic vision, unwavering determination, and a strong value proposition, you can break barriers and transcend borders.

Manish Shah, MD & CEO of Godrej Capital, said: "We believe that MSMEs have a critical role to play in the growth of the Indian Economy, and we have significant scope to operate here.

