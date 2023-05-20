Mumbai, May 20: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated a comprehensive road concretisation program in order to eliminate potholes within the city. The civic authority is gearing up for a citywide pothole elimination project ahead of Monsoon 2023 for the convenience of residents. As a part of this initiative, the civic authorities recently invited tenders for the Malad and Kandivali areas on Friday. The estimated cost of the project is approximately Rs 155.59 crore, and the execution of the work is scheduled to commence after the monsoon season.

Out of the city's extensive road network spanning approximately 2,000 kilometres, approximately half, amounting to 1,000 kilometres, has been concretised, the Free Press Journal reported. The BMC has made a significant decision to concretise all the roads within the next two and a half years as part of their endeavour to ensure a pothole-free city. In line with this objective, the BMC has undertaken an enormous road construction project, with a total length of 397 kilometres, at a cost of Rs6,080 crore. This project is considered the largest-ever contract for road work in the city. Mumbai Monsoon: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Warns BMC Officials of Action if City Faces Waterlogging Issues.

The work order for this project was issued in January, and the concretization process has already commenced in phases. As of now, the concretisation work has begun on approximately 86 roads, while the work order for the remaining roads is currently being processed.

According to a civic official, the roads in Malad and Kandivali, including those made of asphalt and paver blocks, will undergo excavation and transformation into concrete surfaces. The side strips alongside the roads in these areas will also be concretised. The work is scheduled to commence in October, as road construction activities are halted during the monsoon season. Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: BMC Makes It Compulsory for Mumbaikars To Get Environment-Friendly Lord Ganesha Idols, Waive Off Fee and Deposits of Public Ganeshotsav Mandals.

In a recent development, the BMC has invited a tender worth Rs84 crore and has instructed all ward officers to identify and repair damaged sections on the roads by June 15. This directive aims to address the existing issues and improve the overall road conditions in the city.

