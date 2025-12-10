Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): CNG continues to offer the highest price advantage over petrol in Mumbai, while Delhi provides the biggest savings compared to diesel, according to a report by Antique Stock Broking.

The report highlighted that Mumbai offers the highest arbitrage versus petrol, even after multiple CNG price hikes in the past few months.

The report stated, "CNG continues to offer the highest price advantage over petrol in Mumbai, while for diesel the highest advantage is in Delhi."

Since the beginning of FY26, CNG prices have seen an increase in major cities. IGL (Indraprastha Gas Limited) raised CNG prices twice by Rs 1/kg each, first on 7th April and then on 3rd May, which pushed the CNG price in Delhi to Rs 77.1/kg.

Meanwhile, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) announced three price hikes--Rs 1.5/kg on 9th April, Rs 0.5/kg on 1st June, and Rs 0.5/kg on 4th September--bringing Mumbai CNG prices to Rs 80.5/kg.

However, even after these price revisions, CNG in Mumbai remains 22.2 per cent cheaper than petrol and 10.6 per cent cheaper than diesel.

In comparison, the price benefit in Delhi stands at 18.7 per cent cheaper than petrol and 12.1 per cent cheaper than diesel. For Gujarat Gas consumers, CNG prices offer a discount of 15.1 per cent compared to petrol and 11.1 per cent compared to diesel.

So the report outlined that if you switch from diesel to CNG in Delhi, you save more than switching from diesel to CNG in Mumbai or Gujarat.

The report also pointed to strong yearly growth in CNG registrations in November 2025 after the government implemented a 10 per cent GST cut effective September 22, 2025. This tax reduction helped boost CNG vehicle demand.

However, registrations returned to normal levels month-on-month after a sharp spike in October due to festive season demand.

The findings show that despite price hikes, CNG continues to remain an attractive fuel option in major cities because of the price advantage it offers, especially in Mumbai against petrol and in Delhi against diesel.

This price gap plays an important role in influencing vehicle buyers and running costs for users choosing CNG over traditional fuels. (ANI)

