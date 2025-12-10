Every successful brand has a story. For some, it starts with funding. For others, it begins with fame. But for Delhi-born entrepreneur Kunal Chhabra, it started with identity—a deep understanding of who he is, what he stands for, and the kind of experience he wants to create for people.

His journey didn’t begin with a global vision or international partnerships. It began with a single storefront in Delhi. A humble food outlet named Breadways—a place that didn’t just serve food but served memories.

Today, Kunal is the name behind some of the most well-known hospitality brands in India and Dubai, including The Sky High, Aquila, Bergamo, and Yara Dubai. But what sets him apart is not just the scale of his work—it’s the consistency of his brand identity, rooted in emotion, detail, and experience.

The First Step: Starting Small with Purpose

Kunal’s first store wasn’t glamorous. There were no press features or celebrity launches. It was a food business born out of passion and lessons from his father, who ran a successful bakery and catering business in Delhi. “Breadways was more than a shop,” Kunal says. “It was my first canvas. I didn’t want to just sell products—I wanted to make people feel something.”

Even at that stage, his focus was on brand experience—clean counters, welcoming staff, and attention to detail. He wasn’t just building a store; he was laying the foundation for something much bigger.

Identity Before Image

One thing that stands out in Kunal’s journey is that he never rushed into trends. He never built something just to look cool or fit in. Instead, he built brands that represented who he is and what his customers truly want.

“My identity is deeply rooted in culture, connection, and hospitality,” he explains. “So everything I create must reflect that. If it doesn’t feel personal, I don’t do it.”

This mindset gave rise to brands like Aquila and Bergamo—restaurants that feel like experiences. They’re not just known for their food, but for their ambiance, their storytelling, and the way they make people feel like they belong. In Dubai, he took this philosophy global with Yara Dubai, a restaurant that celebrates elegance, energy, and heritage—exactly like the city itself.

Growth Without Losing Roots

Expanding from a single store in Delhi to multiple outlets in one of the most competitive hospitality markets in the world isn’t easy. Many entrepreneurs lose their original brand flavor in the process. But Kunal held onto his roots.

He did this by focusing on three core principles:

1. Consistency in Experience: Whether it’s Delhi or Dubai, the brand experience must feel intentional. Lighting, music, service—it all speaks the same language.

2. People Over Profits: Every team member is trained not just in process but in emotion. “Hospitality isn’t just what you serve. It’s how you serve it,” he says.

3. Design That Tells a Story: Every outlet, from the menu to the furniture, reflects thought and meaning. Nothing is random.

Because of these principles, each of his brands feels authentic—not copied, not generic.

The Dubai Chapter: A Bold Yet Rooted Move

Expanding to Dubai was not just a business decision. It was a test of Kunal’s brand identity. “Dubai is fast, dynamic, and filled with global brands. I knew I had to bring something that didn’t try to compete—but stood on its own,” he says.

Yara Dubai was created with this thought. It wasn’t meant to replicate his Delhi restaurants. Instead, it was meant to translate his brand identity for a global audience—a mix of luxury, warmth, and story-driven dining. Today, Yara is more than just a restaurant. It’s a statement. A place where Indian roots meet international refinement. Where local understanding meets global elegance.

Building a Brand that Feels Like Home

For Kunal, success isn’t just about full tables or Instagrammable corners. It’s about how the place makes people feel. “In every city, people are looking for something familiar—something that feels like home, even if they’re far from it,” he explains.

This is why many of his customers become repeat guests. Not just because the food is good (which it is), but because they feel seen, respected, and valued. That’s also why Kunal spends time at each of his properties—talking to staff, interacting with customers, observing body language. He doesn’t just run brands. He listens to them.

Lessons for Aspiring Brand Builders

So what can young entrepreneurs learn from Kunal Chhabra’s journey?

Here’s what he says:

1. Know who you are before building something

Your business should reflect you—your story, your values, your personality. Don’t try to be someone else just because it’s trending.

2. Never forget your first customer

Whether you’re serving one or one thousand, the goal is the same—make them feel special. That feeling builds your brand more than any marketing campaign.

3. Expand only when your identity is strong

Going global is not about locations. It’s about scale of experience. If your brand doesn’t feel consistent, wait.

4. Details matter more than you think

From the way a table is set to the words your staff use—every small thing adds up to how people remember your brand.

5. Stay involved, even when you grow

You can delegate tasks. But you can’t delegate vision. Keep showing up.

More Than Restaurants

Though many know Kunal Chhabra for his hospitality ventures, his approach extends to every business he touches. Whether it’s a digital marketing firm, a crypto venture, or an event space, the core is the same—clear identity, consistent experience, and deep human connection.

That’s why his brands don’t just grow. They evolve. And they last.

Final Thought

From a small store in Delhi to stylish restaurants in Dubai, Kunal Chhabra has shown that growth doesn’t mean losing who you are. In fact, the more you grow, the more important it becomes to hold on to your identity.

Because brands built with identity don’t just attract customers. They create communities. And that is what turns a local business into a global story.

