Dras (Ladakh) [India], March 14 (ANI): Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army hosted an Iftaar gathering at Dras on Friday, fostering communal harmony and reinforcing strong civil-military relations in the region.

The event witnessed the participation of over 450 guests, including prominent civil personalities, community leaders and representatives from Dras and adjoining areas. The gathering was marked by an atmosphere of mutual respect, unity and shared values.

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The initiative reflects the Indian Army's continued commitment to promoting inclusivity, strengthening bonds with local communities, and upholding the ethos of national integration in the frontier regions.

Separately, last month, in a gesture of solidarity during Ramzan, the Chak Keegam Battalion of the Indian Army, in collaboration with Elfa International NGO, distributed food kits to residents of Kandi and Tarich villages in Kupwara.

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According to an official release, recognising the spiritual and social significance of Ramzan, the initiative aimed to ease the burden on underprivileged households by providing essential ration supplies to support Iftar and Sehri meals. The food kits included staples such as Rice, Flour, Cooking Oil, Dates, Soji, necessary Condiments and other daily necessities.

A fair and transparent distribution was aimed at and ensured. Special attention was given to widows, elderly residents, and economically weaker families, to ensure ease and comfort during Ramzan.

Residents appreciated the gesture, describing it as timely and meaningful during the fasting month. The initiative not only provided material assistance but also reinforced the spirit of brotherhood and mutual respect that Ramzan embodies, the release noted.

Chak Keegam Battalion continues to undertake various humanitarian and community outreach programs in the region, reaffirming its commitment to peace, welfare, and inclusive development.

The gesture strengthened the bond between the Indian Army and the local population. A gesture was welcomed as support to the needy families during the holy month of Ramzan. 375 families that comprised a total of 412 members benefited. (ANI)

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