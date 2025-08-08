Mumbai witnessed business leaders, educators, and women entrepreneurs at one stage at the much-anticipated Global Leadership Summit 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 8: Global Leadership Summit 2025, organized by Global Triumph Foundation and The Business Ascent, in association with Eraya was held with great fervor at Radisson Goregaon , Mumbai on 2nd August 2025. The event saw participation from over 200 top business leaders, educators, and women entrepreneurs from across the nation.

Also Read | Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Says Won't Step Down in Response to Donald Trump's 'Resign Immediately' Demand Over Alleged Conflicts of Interest.

Dignitaries like Hon'ble Shri Prem Shukla National Spoke Person , BJP ; Sonal Chauhan , Indian Actress ; Honorable Sanjay Upadhyay Member of the Legislative Assembly , BJP , Maharashtra; Shri RS Rautela , DIG CRPF Mumbai , Maharashtra ; Dr. John Yeshudas , CEO, IGO Group; Girish Chowdary , FOUNDER , ERAYA BY CRYSTAL RESTRO ; Dr. Ajay Shesh , Founder and Chief Mentor, Life Champions Ecosystem ; Nitu Chandra , Film Actor | National Award Winning Producer | Entrepreneur | Philanthropist , Founder - Champaran Talkies | Bejod OTT , Co- founder - Agrifeeder ; Hunar Hali , Indian Actress ; Sana Raees Khan , Supreme Court Laywer , Entrepreneur , Author & Founder , SRK Legal ; Krunal Pandit , Indian Actor ; Agam Kumar Nigam, Playback Singer ; Rafiq Raja , Music Director Ajay Pratap Singh, Joint Secretary, Press Club & Chief Editor Media Today ; Prof. (Dr.) P.K. Rajput , Sr. Vice President , Cadila Pharmaceutical. Mangleshwar ji Tripathi

The conclave witnessed the launch of 'The Business Ascent' magazine that aimed at delivering insightful articles, expert analysis, and inspiring stories of business excellence. The magazine was launched with Girish Chowdary , FOUNDER , ERAYA BY CRYSTAL RESTRO, as it's face also Mr. RAJKUMAR G Rao , Principal , St.Paul's International School & Dr Ashok Kumar Pandey , Chairman Drona Public school, Bilaspur Chhattisgarh for other editions

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan Old and New Songs for Rakhi 2025 Celebrations: 'Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka' to 'Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana,' Raksha Bandhan Playlist for the Festival Day.

Expressing his excitement ,Amit Jain, Founder of Global Triumph Foundation and The Business Ascent, added, "We believe that originality, effectiveness, communication, and creativity are the cornerstones of excellence. It's heartening to witness India nurturing such a strong business-minded community. We are proud to be a part of India's growth journey where can contribute to empowering entrepreneurs and future leaders."

The event began with Ganesh Vandana, setting a spiritual and captivating tone for the day. Alongside, two panel discussion were also held. The first panel discussion was focused on the topic, "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Leadership" where eminent people like Aarti Notiyal Founder, Bubble Communication, Sr, Journalist & Former Producer for Entertainment with Zee News and News X ; Neetu Chandra , Film Actor | National Award Winning Producer | Entrepreneur | Philanthropist , Founder - Champaran Talkies | Bejod OTT , Co- Founder Agrifeeder ; Dr. John Yeshudas , CEO, IGO Group ; SHIV KUMAR , GENERAL MANAGER (HR), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation ; Mr. Smruti Ranjan Parida , Deputy General Manager - Systems & IT Automation, Adani Group ; Jyoti David , Head Brand Marketing & PR, JASLOK HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE participated as the panel members.

The second round of panel discussion was based on Reimagining Education for the Future" with Mehjabeen Nadaf , Founder/BlueBird School , President-Sky Education , Federation for Foundation Education ; Dr.Mohammed Abdul Imran ; Director, Zurich Alpha High School ,Zurich Educational Society,Alpha High School,Zurich Hifz Academy ; Pavan Kumar Parimi ; Associate Vice President of Marketing & Admissions,The Shri Ram Hyderabad Schools ; Dr. Dipti Patil , Head of Institution, Amity University, Mumbai

Listed below are the winners of:

Global Leadership Summit 2025 :

HITECHSTUFF ; Yards India Realty ; Ram Krishna Kumar ; Pavan Kumar Parimi ; Sourav Saha Chowdhury ; Ganesh K Ragir ; Dr.Rasik Kadam ; Geet Yoga & Fitness Academy ; Deep Aqua Fisheries Pvt Ltd. ; Gryphon Academy ; Transcendental Technologies ; Drona Public School ,Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh ; SHIV KUMAR; ShyamBhajo Jewellers Pvt Ltd ; Dr. Rishi Aacharya ; S.K.K Findouts Detectives LLP ; Dr. Vishal Kumar ; Dr. Apoorva Palkar ; Zenith Global Realty ; Deccan Hills Veg and Non Veg Restaurant ; ERAYA By CRYSTAL RESTRO ; IGO Group ; Shree Ganesh Naturopathy Center ; EAGLESPEED OVERSEAS LOGISTICS ; Bubble Communication Communication ; SHOKEEN PROPERTIES AND DEVELOPERS PVT LTD ; M S Nazeer ; Amol Pravin Aiwale ; Pankaj Kumar Jain ; Deepak Pareek ; Dialstar Digital ; Aarya ITES Pvt Ltd ; Maitri Sanskar Value Education; Radisson Mumbai Goregaon ; Anish Tufchi ; Drijesh Patel ; Dr. Ajay Shesh ; The Kids 'Foundation International School ; Angels Paradise Academy, Preschool and Daycare ; Dr. Manoj Kale ; Mit Vishwashanti Gurukul an IB World School, Pune, India ; Archana Awade ; Dr.Mohammed Abdul Imran ; GYANTEERTH ; Kidsuniverse Preschool ; Ragini Malhotra ; The Pride Social and Educational Foundation/Kidszone School ; Cute Smilez Pre-School & Daycare ; Hello Kids - Little Petals ; Hello Kids - Baby Stars ; Hello Kids - Feathers ; Hello Kids - Millennium ; Hello Kids - Tumbling Tots ; Hello Kids ; Pratiksha Kadam ; Joining Dots Montessori School and Daycare ; Thakur Vidya Mandir Global School ( Uttar Pradesh) ; Sheth Vidya Mandir English High School ; Little Oaks Preschool and Activity Centre ; St.Paul's High School, Malad West Mumbai ; St. PAUL'S International School, Kolhapur ; Khushbu Gajakas ; Dr. Bindiya Tater ; Mr.Shashishekhar F.Chauhan ; Little Oaks Preschool & Activity Centre, Ghatkopar branch ; Sri Lakshmi High School ; Sohong Dhar.

Global Women Excellence Award - 2025 :

Nikita Gala ; Simple Shukla ; Smitaa Anjute ; Deepmala Devanand Sharma ; Dr. Runal Vasa Patel ; Dr. Dipti Patil ; Perpetual Rodridues ; Anshika Saxena ; K. Neeraja ; Jaya Khiani ; Aditi Malik ; Rashida Khilawala ; Neena Singhal ; Dr Mrittika Mal ; Dr. Fatema Agarwala ; Sneha Hitesh Mehta; Nishtha ; Sonali Nikam ; Sandhya Dulgaj ; CA DAYA BANSAL ; Sana Raees Khan ; Hunar Gandhi ; Mrs .Gitanjali.Agarwal ; Dr K.Lavanya ; Sushila Devi ; Dr Payal Jain(PT) ; Dr Sania Sayed ; Dr Eshwari Prabhakar ; Sneha Rewari ; Dr. Regina P C ; Sharmeela Parveen ; Dr Parul Mathur

Enablers for the event were Eraya by Restro as headline sponsor , Image Planet, The Business Ascent, Life Champions Ecosystem , HitechStuff , EventzFactory , Hello kids, School Consultant India, Little Fingers, Little Woods, Media Today, Lamehow , RD Media , CWSIR

To know more, visit - www.globaltriumphfoundation.com & www.thebusinessascent.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)