Raksha Bandhan, one of the most important Hindu festivals, is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across North India and beyond. This annual occasion brings siblings together to honour their bond of love and protection. Raksha Bandhan 2025, falling on August 9, will be a grand celebration marked by heartfelt moments, laughter, and cherished traditions. Many families add a musical touch to the festivities with a Raksha Bandhan playlist that blends both old and new songs for Rakhi 2025 celebrations, from timeless classics like "Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka" to evergreen gems such as "Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana." These Raksha Bandhan-themed tracks capture the emotions, nostalgia, and joy of the day, making them perfect for reliving memories and celebrating the unique sibling relationship.

'Bhaiyya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko' - 'Chhoti Behen'

This is a classic song that is played every year, especially on the occasion of Rakhi. It is a testament to the fact that old is really gold. With the soulful voice of Lata Mangeshkar, this song is sure to stir all our emotions.

'Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka' - 'Jigra'

Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka is another classic that is easy to dedicate to your sisters. If you are looking for a more upbeat and refreshed version of the song, then the Vedant Raina version from Jigra is the perfect choice. We hope this song helps you instantly connect with your sister and tug on her heart.

'Dhaagon Se Baandhaa' - 'Raksha Bandhan'

When a movie is called Raksha Bandhan, it is sure to have some banger songs that you can dedicate to your siblings. "Dhaagon Se Baandhaa" is a soulful and hearty song that every sister would want to dedicate to her sibling. The lyrics add a layer of personalised experiences that will stir your memories.

'Chota Sa Ghar Hoga' - 'Naukri'

Kishore Kumar’s voice is magic. Add to it the hopeful music of Salil Chaudhari, and it is sure to add a layer of warmth to your Rakhi celebration. With lyrics that will tug your heart and a dream so pure and naive that you want to wish it to reality, Chota Sa Ghar Hoga is a lesser-known gem that will perfectly capture the magic of Raksha Bandhan and the bond between siblings.

'Dekh Sakta Hoon Main' - 'Majboor'

“Only I have the right to bully my people”—this sentiment is one that all of us have experienced in one way or another, but it is irrevocably true for every sibling. This emotion is what makes Dekh Sakta Hoon Main an extra special song. The relatable and beautiful lyrics, penned by the great Anand Bakshi, make this song an extra-special song to dedicate to your sibling.

We hope that these songs help add a layer of love and admiration to your Rakhi celebrations. While many of us may not be able to meet our siblings on this day, songs like these and other art help us remain connected with them. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025!

