Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11: The Akshaya Patra Foundation proudly presents Music for Meals, a two-day musical charity concert headlined by the renowned Carnatic fusion band AGAM, in association with DivyaSree Developers as co-sponsor. This initiative merges the universality of music with the Foundation's mission to nourish the dreams of millions of children through freshly cooked mid-day meals.

The much-awaited event, scheduled for 14 & 15 June 2025 at the MLR Convention Centre, Whitefield & Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte, marks the global launch of AGAM's new album 'Arrival of the Ethereal'. With overwhelming love from the people of Bengaluru, both shows are already running full-house, making it a back-to-back success across two consecutive days.

"At DivyaSree, we believe that true progress lies at the intersection of purpose and impact. Our vision has always extended beyond building spaces--towards building communities and shaping better futures.We are proud to support Music for Meals by Akshaya Patra as a co-sponsor, joining hands with a movement that resonates deeply with our values. As Akshaya Patra celebrates 25 years of nourishing young minds, this initiative embodies the transformative power of collective goodwill--where music becomes a catalyst for change. Together, let's celebrate a journey of purpose, and continue to empower lives through meaningful partnerships." -- DivyaSree Developers

"Music has the power to unite, uplift, and inspire. Through Music for Meals, we are not just hosting a concert -- we are building a bridge between art and impact. We are deeply grateful to the people of Bengaluru and our partners for transforming melodies into meals, and support into opportunity." -- Shridhar Venkat, CEO, The Akshaya Patra Foundation

As Akshaya Patra steps into its 25th year of service, this concert is not just a celebration of music, but a commitment to continue fuelling academic success, health outcomes, and holistic development of underserved children. Every ticket contributes to transforming lives - one note, one meal at a time.

This concert is made possible through the generous support of our esteemed partners. DivyaSree Developers joins as the Co-Sponsor, reinforcing their commitment to social good. Paakashala adds culinary finesse as the Culinary Expert Partner, while Kalyan Jewellers supports the event as our Associate Sponsor. Porter plays a vital role as the Logistics Partner, and Radio City 91.1 FM, our Radio Partner, amplifies our message to audiences far and wide. Their collective support fuels this musical initiative to nourish millions of young dreams.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to AGAM's fans and the vibrant community of Namma Bengaluru for championing this noble cause through their continued support and energy.

