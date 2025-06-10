VMPL

Trivandrum [India], June 10: Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. (MFL), the flagship company of the 138-year-old Muthoot Pappachan Group also known as Muthoot Blue, has been recognized with three prestigious honours at the AmbitionBox Employee Choice Awards (ABECA) 2025, reinforcing its reputation as a people-first organisation. The company has won accolades in the categories of Top Rated Financial Services Company, Top Rated Company for Women and Top Rated Large Company. These awards are based solely on verified employee feedback on AmbitionBox, India's most trusted employee review platform. The recognitions underscore Muthoot FinCorp's ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive, empowering, and progressive work environment for over 27,000 employees across the country.

Purely based on employee feedback, Muthoot FinCorp is among the few NBFCs to be recognised across multiple categories at the AmbitionBox Employee Choice Awards 2025. These awards are determined through an independent and transparent process, relying solely on reviews and ratings shared by current and former employees. Muthoot FinCorp's achievement is a reflection of its strong employer brand, inclusive workplace culture, and consistent efforts to empower employees across roles, regions, and hierarchies.

On being awarded on this achievement, Shaji Varghese, CEO of Muthoot FinCorp Limited (MFL), said: "We are deeply honoured by these recognitions from AmbitionBox, especially because they reflect the authentic voice of our people--the very foundation of our organisation. At Muthoot FinCorp, we believe that a truly successful company is built not just on financial performance, but on the strength of its people, values, and culture. These awards reaffirm our commitment to nurturing a workplace where every individual feels valued, empowered, and inspired to grow. We have consistently invested in building an inclusive and purpose-driven culture that encourages diversity of thought, celebrates merit, and supports the holistic development of our employees. This recognition motivates us to continue creating meaningful employee experiences and enabling careers that transform lives--within and beyond the organisation."

Suresh Kumar Sivaraj, Chief Human Resources Officer, Muthoot FinCorp said, " These three honours are a testament to our People First culture and the inclusive values that define Muthoot FinCorp. We've built a workplace where talent is nurtured, growth is championed, and every individual feels valued and respected. Having more than 10,000 women Muthootians and being recognised as a Top Rated Company for Women underscores our unwavering commitment to safety, equity, and empowerment. Every review, every rating, reflects the trust our employees place in us--and the responsibility we proudly carry forward. At Muthoot FinCorp,People First is more than a motto--it's our guiding principle. We believe work should offer a larger purpose, aligned with organisation's Purpose of transforming the lives of the common man. We remain dedicated to ensuring every Muthootian finds meaning in their journey and to continually raising the bar for employee experience and organizational excellence."

With a network of over 3,700 branches across India, Muthoot FinCorp has evolved from a gold loan provider into a comprehensive financial services company--offering small business loans, vehicle finance, money transfers, and more. Backed by the century-old legacy of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, the company blends trust with innovation to serve a diverse customer base across urban and rural India. Rooted in its core values of trust, simplicity, and accessibility, Muthoot FinCorp remains committed to driving financial empowerment and innovation. These recognitions further strengthen its resolve to deliver inclusive, customer-centric solutions that shape the future of finance in India.

The awards come close on the heels of Muthoot FinCorp being named a Superbrand, a globally respected benchmark for excellence in branding and consumer trust. This dual recognition from both employees and customers further validates the company's people-driven and purpose-led growth journey.

About Muthoot FinCorp

Muthoot FinCorp Limited, the flagship company of 138-year-old business conglomerate Muthoot Pappachan Group, is India's leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with an aim to transform the lives of common man by ensuring their financial wellbeing through an array of varied products and services. The Company today offers more than two dozen products and services through its 3700+ branches across India and aims to serve the underbanked, to be their most trusted financial partner, and ensure financial inclusion of every household in India. Muthoot FinCorp's long-standing experience, expertise and stronghold in the semi urban and rural areas has enabled the company to provide quick & customized finance options to the masses.

About Muthoot Pappachan Group

Founded in 1887, Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG) is a significant entity in the Indian business landscape with nationwide presence and tailor-made products and services for its customers. The Group which planted its roots in retail trading, later diversified into various sectors including Financial Services, Hospitality, Automotive, Realty, IT Services, Precious Metals, and Alternate Energy. With Muthoot FinCorp Limited as its Flagship Company and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador, Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG) today stands as a formidable presence in India. With over 47000 Muthootians and a vast network of over 5200 branches across the country, the Group is deeply committed to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) excellence aiming to create a long-term value for its stakeholders while contributing to a more sustainable and equitable future. Muthoot Pappachan Foundation, the CSR arm of the group facilitates the CSR activities for the entire Group companies focusing on Health, Education, Environment and Livelihood (HEEL).

