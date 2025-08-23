VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 23: The Uttar Pradesh Pro Volleyball League (UPPVL) marked history on 21st August as Muzaffarnagar Lions emerged as the first-ever champions of Season 1. In a thrilling five-set finale at the Shaheed Vijay Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida, the Lions defeated Mathura Yodhas by winning 3 sets to 2, lifting the prestigious inaugural UPPVL trophy in front of a packed, electrifying audience.

A Grand Finale to Remember

The high-octane clash had the crowd on its feet as both teams fought point by point in a battle of nerves, strength, and skill. The atmosphere was nothing short of electric, with the stadium running house-full as fans witnessed a volleyball spectacle that Uttar Pradesh had never seen before.

The finale was graced by Shri Swatantra Dev Singh Ji, Hon'ble Jal Shakti Minister, Uttar Pradesh, and Dr. Abhishek Verma, Chief National Coordinator, Shivsena NDA Alliance & Elections as the Chief Guest, alongside special guests including Kabaddi star Rahul Chaudhary. Their presence added prestige and honor to the historic occasion.

The Journey of the Finalists

- Muzaffarnagar Lions, led by veteran captain Jerome Vinith, showcased their dominance with powerful spikes, explosive serves, and unmatched teamwork. Their resilience and consistency carried them all the way to championship glory.

- Mathura Yodhas, captained by Vinit Choudhary, displayed equal passion and grit, bouncing back in Quarter final 2 to secure their spot in the finals by beating Noida Thunders. Despite falling just short, their fighting spirit won the hearts of fans in the final.

The grand finale was broadcast live on Sony Ten 3, DD Sports, and Wave OTT, allowing millions of volleyball enthusiasts across India to join in and celebrate this landmark moment for the sport.

A New Era of Volleyball in Uttar Pradesh

Launched on 7th August 2025, UPPVL brought together eight teams - Ayodhya Super Kings, Kashi Warriors, Noida Thunders, Lucknow Tigers, Gorakhpur Giants, Mathura Yodhas, Muzaffarnagar Lions, and Moradabad Bulls for 15 days of non-stop volleyball action. From breathtaking rallies to inspiring comebacks, Season 1 set the foundation for a professional volleyball revolution in Uttar Pradesh.

As the curtains fall on its first season, UPPVL has not only crowned its inaugural champion but has also inspired thousands of young athletes, strengthening the future of volleyball in the state and beyond.

For more details, visit: https://uppvl.com

