WWE SmackDown Results: WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode on August 22 proved to be a magnificent show. SmackDown aired from Dublin, with the city having its first-ever televised WWE show and the crowd was vocal all throughout the episode, chanting for their favourite superstars while booing at the heels. One of the main highlights of the night saw John Cena take out Logan Paul with an Attitude Adjustment (AA) after the two exchanged some words and later, the Maverick got his fair share of revenge when he attacked the 17-time champion backstage.

Randy Orton made an appearance on WWE television for the first time since SummerSlam and he took out Drew McIntyre with an RKO when the Scottish Psychopath was sending out a message to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Plus, in one of the major upsets, Piper Niven pinned Charlotte Flair after some help from Chelsea Green. Also, Melo Don't Miz beat the Motor City Machine Guns.

John Cena-Logan Paul's In-Ring Segment

John Cena was making his last appearance in Dublin and got a rousing reception as his music hit and he ran to the ring. The 17-time champion seemed to get emotional for a moment as the fans cheered for him before he was interrupted by Logan Paul, who walked out to the ring amidst boos coming from all corners of the 3Arena. Logan Paul bashed the fans and they hit him back with "Who are you?" and "F**k you, Logan" chants and the Maverick had some harsh words for John Cena as well. But the former Undisputed WWE Champion 'dropped some wisdom' on Logan Paul by cutting a solid promo where he called him a 'parasite' and later, tossed the Prime Bottle stand kept near the ring. He also said that Logan Paul better bring his A-game at the Clash in Paris PLE (Premium Live Event). Logan Paul then started to push around John Cena, only for the latter to lay him out with an AA.

John Cena Takes out Logan Paul With AA

Logan Paul Attacks John Cena Back-Stage

Looks like @LoganPaul got the last laugh ahead of WWE Clash in Paris 👀 pic.twitter.com/i2xzBaoVET — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2025

Later, towards the end of the show, Logan Paul punched John Cena in the face while Nick Aldis was speaking to him about Brock Lesnar. This was after Drew McIntyre told Logan Paul that he needed to make things right 'Whatever it takes.'

Randy Orton Returns, RKOs Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre came out and verbally attacked Cody Rhodes. Two weeks ago, the Scottish Psychopath had taken out the Undisputed WWE Champion with a vicious Claymore that saw him go through the announce table. Drew McIntyre said he was among the ones to have beaten Cody Rhodes and that the American Nightmare's time with the Undisputed WWE title is running out. While Drew McIntyre said that Cody Rhodes had no friends remaining, Randy Orton sneaked in from behind with the fans cheering loud and hard and he laid out the Scottish Psychopath with the RKO.

Randy Orton RKOs Drew McIntyre

Piper Niven Beat Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair received a loud pop when she came out to the ring to face Piper Niven. The Queen, who is one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team champion did not have her partner Alexa Bliss by her side as she was not medically cleared following the attack by The Secret Hervice on her last week on SmackDown. Charlotte Flair and Piper Niven put on a great show with the Queen being cheered throughout. The closing moments of the match saw Chelsea Green interrupt and attack Charlotte Flair, only for her to be taken out by Piper Niven, who pinned her for the win.

Piper Niven Beats Charlotte Flair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Melo Don't Miz Beat Motor City Machine Guns

The team of Carmelo Hayes and Miz overcame the Motor City Machine Guns in an entertaining match. Right from the start, Melo Don't Miz did not show any sign of coordination with sudden tags and the picture was totally the opposite with Motor City Machine Guns, one of the most experienced tag teams in the industry. However, it was Melo Don't Miz who emerged victorious after Carmelo Hayes took out Chris Sabin and Miz pinned him for the victory.

The Street Profits Beat The MFTs

The Street Profits emerged victorious against The MFTs in another entertaining match on SmackDown. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford seemed to be in control in the early stages of the match, but the MFTs fought back. The numbers game was always going to be against the Street Profits and Jimmy Uso came out to level the odds, only to be chased away by Talla Tonga who he attacked with a chair. Also, Sami Zayn then came out and attacked Solo Sikoa with a Helluva Kick. JC Mateo was pinned with Street Profits picking up the win. WWE Clash in Paris 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Sami Zayn Takes Out Solo Sikoa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Aleister Black vs R-Truth

The match between Aleister Black and R-Truth never took place. Why? Because R-Truth accidentally went to Dublin in Georgia, instead of Dublin, the capital of Ireland, for WWE Friday Night SmackDown. In his place, Damian Priest came out to face Aleister Black and even before the match began, a brawl began which eventually required the intervention of the security forces in the area.

R-Truth Says He Went to Dublin, Georgia Instead of Dublin, Ireland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill vs Nia Jax and Becky Lynch

Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill teamed up to face WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and Nia Jax. This match was made official after the opening segment on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which saw Becky Lynch lash out at her home fans before being interrupted by the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Nia Jax then came out and she and Becky Lynch attacked Tiffany Stratton before Jade Cargill levelled the playing field. The blockbuster tag team match was a good one and the closing stages of it saw Becky Lynch leave before Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton took out Nia Jax for the win.

Other Highlights of WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Earlier on in the show, Cathy Kelly was seen interviewing Jimmy Uso and congratulating him on his wife Naomi's pregnancy announcement. Sami Zayn came and congratulated Jimmy Uso before they were interrupted by Solo Sikoa's faction. Solo Sikoa said that he is giving a blessing to Jimmy Uso, that he should name the child after 'Uncle Solo' and Sami Zayn then confronted him, stating that all he needed to worry about was the US title. They will face off next week with the US title on the line. Also, Michin confronted WWE Women's US champion Giulia with Qiana James by her side and said she was coming for them. Nikki Cross of the Wyatt Sicks stood at a distance and watched it all.

