The 12th match of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Premier League (UPT20) 2025 edition will see Kashi Rudras squaring off against the Meerut Mavericks. Kashi Rudras are coming into this contest after registering a thrashing 88-run victory against the Noida Super Kings. They produced an all-round performance with openers Goswami and Karan Sharma laying the strong foundation. With the ball, the Kashi Rudras were equally impressive during their match against the Noida Super Kings. Kashi Rudras will look to put in a strong performance in their next encounter. Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 Points Table Updated: Lucknow Falcons Jumped to Second Place, Kashi Rudras Retained Top Spot.

Meerut Mavericks, on the other hand, head into the contest after securing a comprehensive six-wicket win against the Gaur Gorakhapur Lions. Meerut Mavericks captain Rinki Singh delivered a sensational performance with the bat while chasing 168 runs. The left-handed batter smashed a match-winning, blistering century. Rinku remained unbeaten on 108 of 48 deliveries with the help of seven fours and eight sixes, which helped his side register a victory.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 League 2025 Details

Match Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Date Saturday, August 23 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 3 (Live Telecast) SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 League 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Kashi Rudras will face Meerut Mavericks in the 12th match of the Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025 on Friday, August 22. The Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 League 2025 clash will be hosted at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks match will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). UP T20 League 2025 Schedule: Get Full Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Cricket Fixtures of Uttar Pradesh T20 League Season 3.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 League 2025??

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can find viewing options for the live telecast of the Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks on the Sony Ten 3 channel on TV. For the Noida vs Kashi live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 League 2025??

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can watch the Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription.

