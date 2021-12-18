Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI/PNN): Recently launched crime drama series 'Missing Chapter' on MX Player is gaining huge popularity in the world of OTT. The much-hyped murder mystery is in conversations for all good reasons. Ajay Rajpal, a fashion entrepreneur and an actor, is already a talk of the town for playing the role of an investigative cop Abhimaan.

Audiences have been praising him for his phenomenal acting. His strong character in the episode gives him enough mileage to showcase his inordinate artistic capabilities. He not only enjoyed working with his fellow actors, especially SOTY fame Sahil Anand, but also cherished the experience he had with the entire production unit.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Boy Rapes 8-Year-Old Girl in Mathura.

Ajay Rajpal said, "It was a great learning experience and an immense pleasure working with the team. I thoroughly enjoyed the character and playing as an investigative officer inspector Abhimaan. I wish to work on many more interesting projects and would like to explore myself as an actor in different roles and characters. Thank you once again to banner Flying Bird Pictures, producer Danish Siddiquie for trusting me and offering the fabulous opportunity."

He strongly believes that all of us should work towards having a positive mindset and healthy lifestyle. With a post-graduate degree in strategy and management, Ajay has spent over a decade in business consultancy for automotive, aviation and BFSI brands in Australia and India.

Also Read | Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of CFC vs OFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

Let's keep an eye out and watch Ajay in upcoming projects.

https://mxplayer.in/detail/episode/f3638018c6939b56aa472ec88762a6d1

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)