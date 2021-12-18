The Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa welcomes the tie between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC. This will be match number 33 in the ISL 2021-22 as both teams enter the game with a defeat. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game but before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the game first. Both teams will be looking to win the game after coming from respective losses. The match is expected to be quite an interesting tie as this will be a battle between the teams that are in the mid-table muddle. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Odisha FC sits on number four with nine points from, five games. The team has so won three matches and lost a couple of them. Whereas, Chennaiyin FC is placed on number five with just one point lesser than Odisha FC. The Marina Machans have eight points in their kitty. Chennaiyin FC camp has Rafael Crivellaro starting off with light training whereas, their opponents will be without the services of defender Sahil Panwar who is currently under medical supervision. Now, check out the live streaming details of the game below.

When is Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama. The match will take place on December 18, 2021 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the CFC vs OFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

