New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/ATK): How would you react if you hear your close friend or relative is HIV positive? This exactly happened with the author's closest friend. The book My friend is HIV positive is a thought-provoking real-time account of his experiences with HIV positive patients and the stigma faced by them. Rajan Chawla was able to go on a life altering journey which compelled him to write an account of the common myths, misconceptions of HIV and how it affects people. By 2030, UNICEF projects that 1.9 MM children and adolescents will be living with HIV.

The book delves into the lives of impacted people from different walks of life, their struggles, being outcast and trying to blend in the fabric of society.

The author shares insights on coping with HIV, treatment available , self help groups, counselling etc. As we inch towards Dec 01st, observed as World AIDS Day; this book is highly recommended. Written in both languages, English (My Friend is HIV Positive) and Hindi (Mera Dost HIV Positive Hai), it can be ordered from leading e-commerce websites such as Amazon(and Amazon Kindle), Flipkart and Notion Press.

Rajan Chawla, is an MBA graduate based out of Delhi. He is a writer, lyricist, music composer and director. He releases his original compositions on leading music platforms and runs a YouTube channel "The Music Revivers". He published his first book, Poetalks, a collection of Hindi poems on diverse topics. You can follow his musings on twitter, facebook and instagram: @therajanchawla

