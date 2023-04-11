Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], April 11 (ANI/PNN): Nallapati Rajeshwari, the President of Vidya Educational Society - Group of Schools which has Delhi World Schools, Sreenidhi Global Schools & Sai Ram Schools, has been honored with the prestigious hmtv Naari Puraskar 2023 in the Education category. The award was presented by Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, BRS MLC Kavitha, Roja Selvamani (Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement of Andhra Pradesh), and Laxmi Rao (CEO, HMTV) at the JRC Convention Centre in Hyderabad on Friday.

The Naari Puraskar is a highly coveted award that recognizes the achievements and contributions of women leaders in India across various industries. This year, only 30+ individuals were selected for the award across different categories, and Nallapati Rajeshwari garu was one of them, highlighting her exceptional achievements in the field of education.

As the President of Vidya Educational Society, Nallapati Rajeshwari garu has been instrumental in driving educational reforms and setting up world-class institutions across India. Vidya Educational Society is a network of prestigious schools, including Delhi World Schools, Sreenidhi Schools, and Sri Sai Ram Schools. All these institutions have been successful in providing quality education to students, and their contributions to the education sector have been commendable.

Nallapati Rajeshwari garu has been at the forefront of implementing innovative teaching methods and modern curricula in Vidya Educational Society's schools. Her focus on personalized learning, experiential education, and technology-enabled teaching has been instrumental in preparing students for the challenges of the 21st century.

Receiving the Naari Puraskar 2023 is a testament to Nallapati Rajeshwari's unwavering commitment to education and her significant contributions to the sector. The award is a recognition of her tireless efforts to improve the quality of education and provide students with access to world-class educational opportunities.

Speaking about the award, Nallapati Rajeshwari said, "I am humbled and honored to receive the hmtv Naari Puraskar 2023. This award is a recognition of the dedicated efforts of all the teachers, students, and staff members of Vidya Educational Society, who have worked tirelessly to make our institutions a true beacon of excellence in education. I hope this award serves as a source of inspiration for all women leaders, and encourages them to continue working towards their goals. I also thank Dr Nallapati Venkateswar Rao - Chairman of Vidya Educational Society for his Guidance & Mentorship during the journey to Success"

The Naari Puraskar 2023 ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including leaders from the education, politics, and business sectors. The event was a celebration of women leaders who have made significant contributions to their respective fields and inspired others to follow in their footsteps.

In conclusion, the Naari Puraskar 2023 is a fitting recognition of Nallapati Rajeshwari's contributions to the education sector. Her leadership, vision, and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in shaping the Vidya Educational Society's success story. We congratulate her on this well-deserved award and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

