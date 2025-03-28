PRNewswire

Edmonton (Alberta) [Canada], March 28: Nanoprecise Sci Corp is breaking the reactive cycle that has been a fixture of industrial maintenance for too long. On the heels of triple-digit growth in 2024, Nanoprecise is moving boldly to scale its world leading Energy-Centered Maintenance (ECM) approach and enhance its AI-driven diagnostics that deliver actionable explanations, rather than just alert notifications.

Also Read | Lady Gaga Birthday: A Subtle Elegance that Redefines Glamour and Captivates Audiences (View Pics).

The oversubscribed equity financing led by Yaletown Partners and co-led by BDC's Industrial Innovation Venture Fund , with participation from Export Development Canada (EDC), BMO Capital Partners, alongside a Credit facility from CIBC Innovation Banking, provides Nanoprecise the resources to rapidly expand its market presence and accelerate its strategic initiatives.

"Predictive maintenance is no longer a 'nice-to-have' - it's a strategic necessity for industrial resilience and efficiency," commented Hans Knapp, Partner and Co-founder at Yaletown Partners. "Nanoprecise is not just talking about efficiency to the customers but is also displaying the same discipline in its finances, as it has achieved maximum revenue per dollar of investor funds raised in its class. We are excited to support their mission to scale Energy-Centered Maintenance globally."

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Murdered, Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase at Rented House; Police Arrest Husband From Pune.

"As industries accelerate their digital transformation journey, Nanoprecise delivers a scalable, high- impact solution that simultaneously drives operational reliability and sustainability outcomes. BDC Capital is proud to co-lead this investment in a company that perfectly aligns with our mission to support the next generation of global Canadian technology leaders," said Erin Sheets, Partner at BDC's Industrial Innovation Venture Fund. "Nanoprecise's strength lies in their diverse approach - both in terms of the global markets they serve and their team composition. This diversity, combined with their innovative use of LLM models to generate synthetic data, positions them to outperform much larger competitors in both accuracy of insights and cost-effectiveness of their solution."

Smarter Maintenance, Fewer Surprises

Most predictive maintenance programs count saving downtime as the only major ROI, which is true for roughly 10 to 20% of production critical machinery. However, 80 to 90% of the rotating equipment in any process industry has some form of redundancy, so solely saving downtime does not capture full value. On the remaining 80% of a plant's equipment, Nanoprecise's trademarked ECM approach provides maintenance insights alongside energy consumption patterns which, if acted upon, provide energy savings that justify using ECM not just for saving downtime on critical machinery, but also on the "balance of plant" equipment.

Nanoprecise changes the game with AI-driven diagnostics that go beyond detection, to deliver clear, actionable, value-oriented insights. Some of the key differentiating features are fewer false alarms, with less than 1% false positives and negatives, prescriptive value-driven insights and energy efficiency trends. Nanoprecise's solution is uniquely built for tough environments, with certifications such as Zone 0 and C1D1 requirements, all while being cybersecure by design (SOC II Type II certified).

"Catching failures before they happen is important, but today, that's just step one," said Sunil Vedula, CEO of Nanoprecise. With this investment, we're taking maintenance from a game of guesswork to a strategic advantage. Machines won't just tell you something's wrong; they'll give you the full picture - what's happening, why it matters, and exactly what to do next. Our vision? To make maintenance teams the most informed, proactive decision-makers in the room."

Scaling Innovation with New Leadership

To support its rapid growth, Nanoprecise has recently expanded its leadership team to scale its vision globally:

- Param Desai joins as Chief Product Officer (CPO), driving AI-powered product innovation.

- Kevin Clark joins as Chief Evangelist, helping industries embrace ECM.

About Nanoprecise Sci Corp

Nanoprecise Sci Corp is an AI-powered energy centered predictive maintenance solution combining IoT sensor technology with artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve efficiency of machines and contribute to sustainability. For more information, please visit nanoprecise.io

About Yaletown Partners

Yaletown Partners is a leading Canadian venture capital fund manager that invests in the technologies digitally transforming traditional industries by prioritizing climate-resilient growth. Backed by leading institutional investors, including pension funds, and a network of successful technology entrepreneurs, Yaletown has offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Montreal, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit https://www.yaletown.com/.

About BDC: 80 years as Canada's bank for entrepreneurs

BDC is a partner of choice for all entrepreneurs looking to access the financing and advice they need to build their businesses and tackle the big challenges of our time. Our investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions to help grow the most innovative firms. BDC's development role means we are in a state of perpetual evolution - wherever entrepreneurs go and whatever the Canadian economy needs - we will be there to help them defy the odds. 80 years later, that commitment remains very much alive. The financial value of BDC's services is estimated to add $23.6 billion in GDP to Canada's economy over the next five years. We are one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and Canada's Best Diversity Employers and the first financial institution in Canada to receive the B Corp certification in 2013. For more information on our products and services and to consult free tools, templates and articles, visit bdc.ca or join BDC on social media.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572136/Nanoprecise_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)