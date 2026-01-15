Kabul [Afghanistan], January 15 (ANI): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday at the ACB headquarters in Kabul. ACB has introduced a new policy limiting its players to participation in only three international leagues per year, in addition to their involvement in the board's five-team franchise-based T20 league, scheduled to kick off in October 2026 in the UAE.

This decision aims to manage player workload and ensure peak performance for national duties.

Also Read | Real Madrid Stunned by Albacete in Copa del Rey 2025-26, Alvaro Arbeloa’s Debut Ends in Defeat.

"To protect player fitness and mental well-being, the board approved a new policy regarding foreign leagues. Players will now be permitted to participate in the Afghanistan Premier League (APL), plus only three other international leagues per year. This measure aims to manage workload and ensure peak performance for national duties," the ACB statement said as per ESPNcricinfo.

The meeting was attended by ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf, ACB CEO Naseeb Khan, Board Member and Kardan University Chancellor Ahmed Khalid Hatim, and Board Member and ACCI Head Khan Jan Alokozay. Board members Allah Dad Noori, Obaidullah Saderkhel, Attila Kamgar, and Raees Ahmadzai participated virtually via video link.

Also Read | Suniel Shetty Lauds Son-in-Law KL Rahul After India Batter Slams Century During IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026 (Watch Video).

The move could affect the financials of players such as Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who are in demand in franchise leagues worldwide.

Rashid, the highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket, is currently the captain of MI Cape Town in the SA20. He's a key player for MI's other franchises, including MI Emirates (ILT20), MI New York (MLC), and the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Afghanistan's upcoming assignment is a three-match T20I series against West Indies in the UAE before they travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)