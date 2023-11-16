PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16: In a strategic collaboration, the National Association of Realtors - India (NAR India) has joined hands with The Real Estate Agent's Association of Kandivali (REAAK) to unveil an unprecedented event - ROAR - Rise of A Realtor Convention on 21st November, 2023 at Sahara Star Mumbai. This prestigious event is set to bring together esteemed members of the real estate community to discuss women-centric role in the real estate sector and capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities. Furthermore, alongside the available residential prospects within the real estate market, a substantial portion of opportunities is anticipated to arise in the realm of commercial real estate.

The conclave will feature distinguished industry leaders and visionaries engaging in thought-provoking panel discussions, presentations, and interactive sessions cantered around the latest trends, opportunities, and challenges in the real estate sector. With a specific focus on emerging sectors, participants will gain valuable insights into the potential of these segments for real estate development. The Organizing Committee comprises Mehul Dinesh Vithalani as the President of REAAK, Hitesh Kaku serving as the Secretary, and Nikunj Bhuta holding the position of Chairman for ROAR.

"We are thrilled to host 'ROAR' and showcase the immense potential that India and India's real estate sector hold. For all real estate enthusiasts and professionals seeking to harness the emerging opportunities in India and India, 'ROAR' is an event not to be missed," said Mehul Dinesh Vithalani - President REAAK. This conference presents an exceptional platform for industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and explore ground-breaking opportunities."

Shiva Kumar President of NAR India, added, "The real estate scenario in India is undergoing a significant transformation, with 'ROAR' poised to play a vital role in spotlighting the essential elements that will propel growth and success for our members nationwide."

ROAR is an adventure-filled journey designed to educate, motivate, and inspire Realtors and professionals in related fields. Tailored as a women-centric convention, ROAR seeks to keep participants abreast of the latest developments in the dynamic world of Real Estate while exploring the myriad possibilities that lie ahead. With a keen emphasis on fostering connections and collaboration, attendees will delve into ways to elevate their real estate ventures, comprehend the transformation of the Indian Real Estate Landscape, and build a robust network of like-minded professionals.

ROAR welcomes participants from diverse sectors, including Developers, Builders & Promoters, Property Consultants & Real Estate Agents, Retailers, Hoteliers & Institutes, Banks & Financial Institutions, Architects, Designers & Urban Planners, Legal Experts, Development Authorities, Security & Safety Management Companies, and Property Management Companies.

This event promises to be a valuable platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and capitalizing on the untapped potential in India's real estate sector. Industry enthusiasts and professionals seeking to harness the emerging opportunities in India and India should not miss 'ROAR.'

