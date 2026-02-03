WishCare's Sunscreens are really convenient for today's multifunctional hustlers," said digital creator, singer and actor Sejal Kumar

New Delhi [India], February 3: WishCare has unveiled its Head to Toe Sunscreen range with creator,director, singer, entrepreneur Sejal Kumar as the face of its latest campaign, spotlighting sun protection designed for the realities of today's multifaceted lives.

Rooted in a simple yet powerful idea, that sun care should keep pace with everyday ambition rather than complicate it, the collaboration brings together WishCare's science backed innovation and Sejal's lifestyle ethos, marked by fluid transitions between roles and environments. The campaign underscores that protection from UV exposure has become an integral part of daily life, whether during commutes, outdoor moments or creative pursuits, and should feel as effortless as the life it protects

SPF Protection That Moves With You

WishCare's Head to Toe Sunscreen range is designed for consistent daily use across different settings and sun exposed areas of the body. The range offers effective coverage that feels light, non greasy and easy to incorporate into everyday routines, making protection intuitive rather than intrusive and is tested for InVivo SPF50 Protection.

The range consists of Niacinamide Oil Balance Fluid Sunscreen for Face, Sunscreen Body Lotion for Body and Ceramide Lip Balm SPF50 for Lips, each of it to be multifunctional in its own way.

The Head to Toe Sunscreen line is created with performance and simplicity in mind, aimed at individuals whose days are defined by movement, transitions and overlapping responsibilities rather than pauses.

A Modern Face for Modern Sun Care

Sejal Kumar was a natural choice to front the campaign, for what she represents. As a Digital creator, singer, actor and producer she reflects a generation that refuses to be limited to a single identity. Her ability to navigate multiple roles mirrors the adaptability that WishCare seeks to champion through its products.

Her presence lends authenticity and relatability to the campaign, reinforcing the idea that self care products should support evolving lifestyles without demanding rigid routines.

About WishCare

WishCare is an Indian, multifunctional & efficacy driven premium beauty brand, co-founded in 2020 by Stuti Kothari, Ankit Kothari, and Ayush Kothari. In FY25, the brand recorded ₹200 crore in revenue, achieving 10X growth in just two years with an annual run rate (ARR) of ₹300 crore. Today, WishCare serves over 5 million customers across India.

