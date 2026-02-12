VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 12: Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited (NHL) has partnered with Centre for CSR & Sustainability Excellence (CCSE), a social arm of Innovative Project Management Services Pvt. Ltd. (IPMS) to launch a Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WaSH) Program in Government Schools across Delhi and Gurugram. The main objective of this program is to improve safe drinking water accessibility, along with upgrading basic sanitation facilities and promoting menstrual hygiene. The program also puts a special emphasis on girls and primary school students.

The project started in January 2026 and will continue until March 31, 2026. Supported by NHL financially, CCSE will be responsible for all on-ground implementation and project management for this project. As per the program, 5 government schools will benefit i.e., schools in Gurugam near Narayana Hospital, DLF Cyber City and schools in Trilokpuri Delhi, near Dharamshila Narayana Super Specialty Hospital. The initiative will provide benefits to the primary and senior secondary students with an emphasis on adolescent girls.

The key interventions of the programs are improving school infrastructure including toilet blocks, installing child-friendly handwashing stations, and better and safer drinking water systems. Along with these, other activities carried out were repairs to plumbing and drainage systems, and establishing menstrual hygiene management facilities. The program also conducted hygiene awareness campaigns, behavior-change programs, water quality monitoring, etc. The School Management Committees was given all the improved facilities. The expected outcomes of the program include enhanced sanitation infrastructure and hygiene access, better menstrual hygiene facilities, lowered absenteeism due to illness (leading to increased attendance and well-being of the students), and sustainable upkeep of facilities through active School Management Committees.

From Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited, Mr. Ankit Shrimali, CSR Head, stated: "This CSR initiative will help improve school attendance and enable the girl child to focus more effectively on her education and overall development."

Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, Chariman of CCSE said, "Access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities is fundamental to creating dignified and inclusive learning environments. Through this collaboration, we aim to deliver sustainable improvements that positively influence student health, attendance, and well-being."

The CSR initiative highlights NHL's strong commitment towards overall student well-beings through enhanced sanitation and hygiene in the school. By combining infrastructure upgrades with awareness and community engagement, the program aims to create safe, inclusive, and child-friendly learning environments that provide lasting benefits for students, schools, and the surrounding communities.

