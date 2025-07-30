NariMade Launches: A Global Stage for Women Artisans and Handmade Elegance Empowering creativity, one handmade story at a time

New Delhi [India], July 30: NariMade opens its doors to the world with a promise: to celebrate creativity, culture, and compassion through artisan-made fashion and homeware. Its debut collection--featuring handcrafted women's and kids' apparel and home accents like coasters--is a tapestry of personal stories, traditional techniques, and a bold vision for social change.

Handmade Creations, Heartfelt Stories

From delicately crocheted shirts to hand-painted dresses and story-filled coasters, every NariMade creation is crafted by talented women artists across India. Collection titles like SUNKISSED, FOLK BIRDS, CHERRY POP, FOREST ECHO, and AVO CHIC speak a language of playfulness, culture, and deep intention.

Take SUNKISSED, for instance--a sunflower-dotted crochet shirt that radiates joy and resilience, embodying the spirit of the woman who made it. Each product is not just handmade--it's heart-made.

A Platform That Empowers, Not Just Sells

At its core, NariMade is more than a brand--it's a vision shared by its co-founders Kritika Sethia Kandoi, Ayushi Kandoi, Anchal Tekriwal, and Divya Baid to create an ecosystem where women's talent is discovered, nurtured, and celebrated.

Talent-First, Always

NariMade actively scouts women creators working from home or informal setups, helping them transform their raw skill into recognized artistry.

Zero-Cost Support

From branding and mentorship to digital presence and product development--every artist receives full support free of cost until their first product is launched. No fees. No barriers.

Co-Creation with Purpose

Each item is co-developed with the artist--honoring her story, skill, and creative direction. The result? Products that are as authentic as they are beautiful.

Art That Uplifts

Whether it's a wearable or a household piece, every product carries the energy of empowerment, community, and heritage.

A Launch Designed to Delight

To mark the beginning of this movement, NariMade invites you to experience its world of handmade elegance--with 10% off all orders using code LAUNCH10. Every purchase supports a woman artisan's dream.

Why NariMade Matters

NariMade is a purpose-led platform reimagining fashion and design. It revives traditional crafts, empowers independent women creators, and inspires meaningful consumer choices. Every product you buy helps preserve a craft, uplift a livelihood, and spark opportunity.

NariMade: Craftsmanship with Compassion

Explore the full collection at narimade.com and use LAUNCH10 to support art that truly matters.

