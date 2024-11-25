New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying is celebrating "National Milk Day" on Tuesday here in the national capital.

This event honours the 103rd birth anniversary of Verghese Kurien, fondly remembered as the "Father of the White Revolution in India," and highlights the pivotal contributions of the dairy sector to India's economy and nutritional security.

The celebration will be graced by Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, as the Chief Guest, along with Ministers of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Prof SP Singh Baghel and George Kurian and several other dignitaries.

On this occasion, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh will also confer the prestigious National Gopal Ratna Awards (one of the highest National awards in the livestock and dairy sector) in three categories namely Best Dairy Farmer rearing indigenous cattle/buffalo breeds, Best Artificial Insemination Technician, and Best Dairy Cooperative Society (DCS)/ Milk Producer Company/ Dairy Farmer Producer Organization from across the country.

A newly added special award in each category would also be conferred on winners from the North Eastern Region. During the event some awardees will also share their experiences, providing valuable insights into the best practices, innovations, and sustainable approaches they have adopted in the sector.

The event will also witness the launch of two significant publications. The first being the Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics (BAHS)-2023. The second is a Manual on the Identification of Elite Cows.

A special highlight of the celebration is the culmination of All India Motor Rally, organised by Amul, the leading dairy co-operative in association with Bajaj Auto, which had been flagged off earlier by Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah on November 19, 2024 from Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha District of Gujarat.

The rally groups arriving from various parts of the country will gather at Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi for the last leg and will finally arrive at the Manekshaw Centre where they will be received by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

The event will also host two thought-provoking panel discussions. The first titled "Women Led Livestock and Dairy Sector" will explore the transformative role of women in the livestock and dairy sector, emphasizing gender inclusivity and empowerment. The second panel discussion themed " Empowering farmers through local Veterinary support" will delve into the strategies for empowering farmers by strengthening local veterinary support systems, a critical component of India's rural economy.

This mega event will see countrywide participation including farmers, milk federations, dairy co-operatives etc.

National Milk Day 2024 celebrates India's leadership in the global dairy sector, emphasizing the importance of sustainable and inclusive growth in livestock and dairy industries. It recognizes the dedication of dairy farmers and stakeholders, while also inspiring innovation and fostering stronger partnerships. (ANI)

