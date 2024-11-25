New Delhi, November 25: NTPC Green Energy Limited will likely finalise the basis of the allotment of its shares today. Investors who participated in the IPO might be waiting to find out about their allotment status. The listing date for the NTPC Green Energy IPO is set for November 27, 2024. After the allotment status for the NTPC Green Energy IPO is announced, those who applied will be able to check the status of their applications online. To do this, applicants can log in to the BSE website or visit the official site of KFin Technologies.

NTPC Green Energy opened bidding from November 19 to November 22. The company offered its shares at a price range of INR 102 to INR 108 each with a lot size of 138 shares. As per multiple reports, through IPO, NTPC Green Energy raised a total of INR 10,000 crore. The amount was generated entirely from the sale of new shares, with up to 92,59,25,926 equity shares. Swiggy IPO: Prosus and Tencent Earn Billions in Food Delivery Giant’s Initial Public Offering.

How To Check NTPC Green Energy IPO Allotment Status on BSE Website?

To check the status of your NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment, you can easily follow these steps. Start by visiting the BSE website through this link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. Once you are on the page, look for the option that allows you to choose the type of issue and select "Equity" from the dropdown menu. After that, find and click on "NTPC Green Energy Limited."

Next, you will need to enter your application number or your PAN card details in the appropriate field provided on the screen. You will also need to click on the checkbox that says "I'm not a robot." Once you have completed these steps, simply click on the "Search" button. Your allotment status for the NTPC Green Energy IPO will then be displayed on your device.

How To Check NTPC Green Energy IPO Allotment Status on KFin Technologies Website?

To find out the status of your NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment, you can follow these easy steps. First, go to the KFintech website using this link: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus. Then, look for the option to select "NTPC Green Energy Limited" to specify the company you are checking on. Swiggy IPO Listing: Zomato Rival Lists at 8% Premium With INR 420 on NSE and INR 412 on BSE; Check Details.

Next, you will need to choose one of the following options: "Application No., Demat Account, or PAN." After making your selection, enter your application number in the space provided. You will also need to complete a Captcha to verify that you are not a robot. Once you have filled in all the required information, click on the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.

