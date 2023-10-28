BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 28: Stonelam, a leading distributor of 100% natural surface materials, is thrilled to unveil its new branding identity driven by a strong purpose of 'NATURE IS ABOVE ALL'. The refreshed identity is an ode to the future of design, embracing the beauty and essence of nature. It underscores Stonelam's unwavering pledge to sustainability and its unyielding focus on crafting products for today's environmentally aware consumers. The current trend towards achieving harmony and sustainability in various industries and products is a clear indication of the growing desire among customers to establish a deeper connection with nature. This has led to a significant shift in the way companies approach their business models and operations, with more emphasis being placed on eco-friendliness and responsible use of resources. As a result, consumers are increasingly seeking out products and services that align with their values and beliefs, and that have a minimal impact on the environment. Stonelam's brand purpose 'Nature is Above All' is a promise to its consumers and all the stakeholders that the brand is committed to providing the 'finest natural facades' which are not just exemplary in aesthetics but also planet positive at heart. "We, at Stonelam, are proud to stand as a preferred choice for consumers who make choices that are in harmony with nature," expressed CEO Sandeep Bagade. "I am proud of our exceptional achievements, driven by our unwavering commitment to customer service, innovative problem-solving, and a standout product value proposition. With its 100% natural composition and advanced technology, Stonelam offers a material that respects and complements nature.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Aam Aadmi Party Releases Second List of 21 Candidate for November 25 Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Moreover, the company's extensive service network spans over 200 cities, with experience centres in 34 locations nationwide. It boasts a robust supply chain with warehouses in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, ensuring ready stocks of over 1,00,000 sq. mtr. Stonelam's strength lies in our dedicated technical team, spanning four zones, and a network of 100+ skilled fabricators. Collaborating with 1000+ architects, we've excelled in Hospitality, Healthcare, Commercial, and Residential projects. Let's keep innovating, inspiring, and creating a lasting legacy." "We did extensive research in partnership with the globally renowned agency, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to bring our new brand philosophy to life. We visited architects and our target customers to understand their psychology and perspective towards building a home. 'Being close to nature' and 'designing in harmony with nature' has been the strongest sentiment that all our stakeholders resonated with. We are happy to share our new brand identity depicting a strong visual vocabulary to bring this emotion to life. The color palette draws inspiration from the organic spectrum, echoing the delicate shades and vivid pigments present in our surroundings. The brand's tone of voice is assertive, refined, truthful, and indulgent, perfectly embodying its core values. Our products are a testament to the harmonious coexistence of nature and advanced technology, providing customers with a sustainable and beautiful choice," said Sushant Pathak, Group CMO (Stonex and Stonelam). Amid a time when consumers are growingly mindful of their carbon footprint and ecological influence, Stonelam emerges as an emblem of mindful consumption. Opting for Stonelam signifies customers' active role in fostering a more exquisite and eco-friendly world, embracing a sustainable and organic decision that leaves a positive imprint on the planet.

For more information about Stonelam and its range of 100% natural surface materials, please visit https://stonelam.com/.

Also Read | 'Ready To Fight With Israel Forces in Ground Invasion of Gaza' Says Hamas.

As of October 2023, Stonelam has a Pan India presence with partners across 200+ locations and warehouses in Mumbai, Delhi & Bangalore to cater to the partner requirements. It also has experience centres at 30+ locations where the customers can touch and feel the products.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)