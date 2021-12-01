Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI/PNN): Navya Singh, a transgender model, and actor has been awarded Dadasheb Phalke Icon Award Film--2021 last week in Mumbai.

Singh received the Dadashaheb Phalke award at the hands of well-known Bollywood director Mukesh Bhatt at the awards function held in Mumbai.

Navya Singh came from a very ordinary small Sikh conservative family of Bihar, from a small village called Katihar. Although she belonged to a small village but always dreamt of becoming a star on the big screen. She had a flair for modelling, dancing, singing and acting. At the young age of 18, she came to Mumbai with the dream to star and set up her career in the modelling and film industry.

Today, she is a famous personality in the film industry, a transgender eminent figure, an actor, an activist; she has also been a quiet impactful motivational speaker on TED. Many newcomers come to Mumbai with the dream to succeed in Bollywood. People from small towns have a dream of a star on the big screen and with a similar dream.

Singh has been awarded thrice, once by the Media Federation of India for Best Indian Model, then by NewsMaker Achiever, which has given them the best supermodel of the year and recently she was felicitated with the most famous, prominent and prestigious award, which has been the award designed by the famous originator of the Indian Film industry, which is the Dadashaheb Phalke award.

Navya Singh said, "I am feeling highly honoured for being awarded the Dadasheb Phalke award. I have become a role model for many, not just for my Transgender community, but for many newcomers who want to make their mark in Bollywood."

Singh has done several fashion shows, and that she has walked the ramp for Bombay Times Fashion Week as a show stopper for Archana Kochar. She participated in a historic event in India, where she created history where about 11 transgender women walked the ramp and flagged the existence of equality and liberation of genders.

Navya Singh has always been in the limelight due to her work and glamourous profile, and revolutionary milestones that she has achieved for the transgender community. She has always been an exceptional performer in the fashion, modelling and film industry but performing versatile roles as a lead female actor and model.

She has broken all the barriers and achieved the success which most female models can't achieve. Recently her 3 music videos were out where she was appreciated for her role, performance and glamourous look.

Her music video 'Udhan Chhu Daro' in which she worked with Arvind Singh, who is a famous singer of Punjab, then she worked in the next music album Samaljao, where she worked with Qasim Haider Kasim in which her acting skills were highly appreciated and recently she was seen in the music video 'Kudi Patola' with Adit Mital, who is a Pune based actor, where she was a lead actress, and her glamorous role and acting skills were not just appreciated but had several fan followings.

Recently she has acted in a biopic film titled Pledge to Protect, which is Anson Thomas true story based biopic, directed by Suresh Jade. In this film, she has started her role with a sizzling item number song. The premiere and trailer of this show have been highly appreciated and loved. This film is set to release soon on the OTT platform and the big screen.

When interviewed, Navya Singh said that her success Mantra is "never to give up, irrespective of the number of hurdles and barriers, if one is progressive towards his or her goals, success is assured". This success mantra of Navya Singh, has got her to succeed despite the stereotypes in the film industry. She has also been very effective in working for the transgender community; she is associated with the Deepa Ardha Nareshwar.

She has been effective work for the betterment of the transgender community from along. For the last 4 years, she is the brand ambassador of Miss Transqueen India and has contributed with her distinct persona for the transgender community and the film industry. Her parents are extremely happy and proud about her, her entire Katihar Sikh community from the small village in Bihar, from where she belongs takes pride about her eminent persona and stardom and blesses her for further milestones to achieve in the Bollywood industry.

