San Francisco: Apple-owned audio accessories manufacturer Beats has launched a new limited-edition Beats Studio Buds in collaboration with clothing store Union. The limited-edition Beats Studio Buds mark Union's 30th anniversary, featuring a bold red, black, and green design and packaging that draws inspiration from the Pan-African flag and pays tribute to Union's roots as a Black-owned business. Apple Working on New Wireless Charging Technology That Will Power iPhone, AirPods & Watch Simultaneously: Report.

The new Buds will be available exclusively at Union's Los Angeles and Tokyo stores and on its website starting December 1, with pricing set at $149.99 in the US. Beats Studio Buds are 100 per cent true wireless earbuds to feature Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode, the company claims. With six microphones, these earbuds are able to isolate the exterior sound.

In addition, these Buds also come with integrated Apple's Find My application. When paired via Bluetooth, this allows user to locate lost Beats Studio Buds using their last known location or by playing a sound.

Earlier this month, Beats quietly discontinued three headphones -- the Powerbeats, Beats Solo Pro headphones and the entry-level Beats EP headphones. All three products are no longer available directly from Apple's online storefront and the Beats by Dre website.

The brand launched Solo Pro in 2019 as the first Solo headphones with Active Noise Cancellation and Powerbeats were introduced in 2020 with a design inspired by Powerbeats Pro. Meanwhile, the Beats EP, the headphones were introduced in 2016 as a cheaper alternative to the company's on-ear headphones.

