Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI/PNN): Naad Sstudios was recently in the news after he announced the Tamil sports drama Sarpatta Round 2, the sequel of the much-loved film Sarpatta Parambarai. And now his other Tamil film, starring Nayanthara, has gone on floors. Incidentally, this is the 75th film of the lady superstar.

This film was announced in 2022, and it got a roaring response, as expected. Though the makers haven't announced the title of the film or what it is all about, yet there's already enough excitement and anticipation for the movie.

This yet untitled film will be directed by Nilesh Krishnaa and also stars Sathyaraj (of Baahubali fame), Jai and Redin Kinsley, among others. The project was launched with a Pooja ceremony. Naad Sstudios, along with Zee Studios and Trident Arts, has produced this film.

Interestingly, Jatin Sethi, under his production house Naad Sstudios produced the Punjabi film Saunkan Saunkne last year. It made waves across the country thanks to its terrific word of mouth and blockbuster box office collections. The comic caper, starring Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira, was released on May 13, 2022, and ended up becoming a record-grosser.

Jatin Sethi says, "Saunkan Saunkne was a blockbuster, and we all had a blast working on it. Likewise, I happily and proudly came on board for Nayanthara's film. It's an honour to be producing a film which will star the superstar actress. I am glad the film has gone on floors finally."

The title of Nayanthara's 75th film will be announced soon. The film is expected to release sometime late this year in cinemas.

Besides Nayanthara's film and Sarpatta Round 2, Jatin Sethi of Naad Sstudios is also producing the ambitious Punjabi film (Period Drama), Maurh - Lehndi Rutt De Nayak, starring Ammy Virk and Dev Kharod.

