South Africa (SA) and West Indies (WI) will square off in the second ODI of the three-match series on March 18 (Saturday) at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa. The opening ODI match was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain playing the spoilsport. After the first ODI match was abandoned, West Indies will be curious to take on the field and avenge the Test series loss against the hosts, lately. This will be Shai Hope's first ODI series as a skipper of the West Indies after Nicholas Pooran stepped down as the national side's captain. Meanwhile, South Africa will be led by Temba Bavuma, who had a terrific Test outing against the visitors West Indies recently. Though the scheduled three-match ODI series won't be part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, the two teams will use this opportunity to prepare themselves for the upcoming ICC Men's World Cup 2023 in India later this year. South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI 2023: Match Abandoned Due to Rain in East London.

Some serious injury concerns exist in the South African contingent, including Keshav Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder. Both will miss the forthcoming ODI series, while Wayne Parnell has been called for Wiaan's replacement. On the contrary, Shai Hope's West Indies have no major injury setbacks. Shannon Gabriel and Roston Chase are set to return to the ODI squad. The visitors have a great depth in bowling, with the likes of Alzarri Joseph and Kyle Mayers in decent form. Meanwhile, the team lacks the string abetting set-up, which will be a main concern for the skipper Shai Hope ahead of the upcoming fixture on Saturday. Virat Kohli Attempts Signature Steps of RRR's Oscar Winner 'Naatu Naatu' Song During IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

When Is SA vs WI 2nd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The SA vs WI 2nd ODI 2023 will be played at Buffalo Park in East London on March 18 (Saturday). The match will commence at 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 04:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch live Telecast of SA vs WI 2nd ODI 2023?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of South Africa vs West Indies series. Fans in India can watch live telecast of the South Africa vs West Indies 2nd ODI on Star Sports Select 2/HD.

How To Get Free Online live Streaming of SA vs WI 2nd ODI 2023?

Fans can follow the South Africa vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2023 Online. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star network, will provide live streaming of this match. Fans can also watch the online live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to access live action.

