New Delhi [India], May 22: Omica launches the debut season of its Mr., Miss, and Mrs. India International Pageant, bringing unmatched inclusivity and star-studded appeal to the Indian pageant industry. Bollywood icons Neha Dhupia and Milind Soman will join as judges for the grand finale, bringing industry gravitas to this pioneering event.

Online auditions will begin this June, welcoming Indian nationals from across the globe. Finalists will travel through auditions in major cities before heading to the grand finale in Phuket, Thailand, this October.

Indian actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder Neha Dhupia said, "I'll be one of the judges in the beautiful city of Phuket." She added, "If you've got the passion, confidence, and sparkle, this is your moment.

The Omica Pageant has been planned to celebrate inclusiveness. Unlike most beauty pageants, it is open to both male and female participants, of any marital status, with a more inclusive age range between 18 and 45, without any limiting factors of height, language, or skin tone. Finalists will receive training from industry experts in fitness, nutrition, grooming, soft skills, and other areas required for establishing oneself in the entertainment media. Winners walk away with Rs5 lakhs in cash and prizes, renowned brand endorsements, featuring in digital news platforms, music video appearances, and a year of professional support.

With its heart in the right place and stars on the jury panel, Omica is creating not just winners but role models.

